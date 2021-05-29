'Does It Need A UPSC Exam?': RS Prasad Questions Delay In Twitter's Adherence To IT Rules

With Twitter yet to comply with the new IT rules laid down by the Centre even four days after they came into force, Union Minister of Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad sent out a stern message to the California-based micro-blogging site as he asserted that all social media platforms will have to comply with the rules laid down in India. Pointing out that the new guidelines were notified on February 25 and that three months were given to all social media platforms, RS Prasad questioned the delay in adherence by Twitter and quipped if there was a need to conduct UPSC-like examinations to appoint three India-based officers as asked by the Centre. The Union Minister also made mention of the social media platform's adherence to similar rules in the US, UK, Australia and Canada but non-compliance in India.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy on Saturday, RS Prasad said, "I have been told all others have complied except Twitter. They have appointed a lawyer in Bengaluru as the Grievance, Compliance and Nodal officer. We had to tell them gently, read the rules. You have to appoint an employee of your company. You can appoint an interim one. Let this message of mine go to them. Does the appointment of these officers require a UPSC examination? You had three months of time. On February 25 the guidelines were announced. They have to follow the rules I am very clear about it."

RS Prasad calls out Twitter's double standards

Calling out Twitter's 'double standards,' the Union Minister cited similar examples as in his Ministry's communication to Twitter days ago, in which they shunned the claims of 'intimidation' by the Union Government. RS Prasad cited the recent happening in the USA when Twitter banned all accounts of those who vandalised Capitol Hill, including Donald Trump but failed to act when several violators 'rampaged the Red Fort with naked swords in their hands.'

The Union Minister made it clear that the government is asking for 'three simple things'. "We have a very simple request, have a grievance officer in India who can dispose of grievances in 15 days. Have a compliance officer in India who can disclose what is the nature of compliance. Have an officer for contact with the government agencies i.e. the Nodal officer. What do they say? We'll earn good money in India but if you have complaints go to the USA. This is highly unacceptable," he said.

'Debate on invasion of privacy is hogwash'

Significantly, the Union Minister also maintained that Union Government is open to criticism and that the issue is not of the use but the abuse and misuse of social media. On the issue of invasion of privacy, as contested by WhatsApp in its plea to the Delhi High Court, Ravi Shankar Prasad assured that ordinary citizens need not worry, adding that their privacy will not be compromised. He emphasized that only in certain cases that violate the law the originator of the message will have to be disclosed. The Union Minister also pointed out that WhatsApp discloses the same in the USA, UK, and Canada, adding that the debate surrounding the invasion of privacy is 'hogwash'.

"What we are seeking is very simple. In case of any WhatsApp message that has already gone viral leads to violence, crime is against sovereignty and integrity of India, causes riots, or comprises the dignity of women, or sexual violence - in these cases you have to reveal who is the originator - who started it. We are not seeking the message. And if it has come from across the border, who circulated in India," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Twitter seeks amendments in IT rules

Twitter on Thursday stressed that it will strive to comply with the guidelines, it has also sought amendments in the new rules. Expressing commitment towards protecting freedom of speech and privacy, a Twitter spokesperson revealed that the microblogging service plans to talk to the Union government for amending certain clauses of these regulations which restrict a free conversation on the platform. Lamenting the purported use of "intimidation tactics" by the police, it back a collaborative approach to safeguard the interests of the people.

The new IT rules were notified in February this year, with the government granting a time period to all social media outlets to fall in line with the guidelines laid down. However, sources had reported that until the deadline date i.e. May 25, only India's social media outlet Koo, had complied with the rules while others had sought an extension.