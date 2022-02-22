Donald Trump's Microblogging App Truth Social Faces 13-hour Partial Outage Post Launch

Former United States president, Donald Trump launched his own microblogging application on Sunday, February 20, 2022, after being banned from other social media applications. While the application is only available on Apple App Store now, its release date for Google Play Store is not known yet. However, shortly after its launch, the application faced technical difficulties resulting in a 13-hour partial outage.

Truth Social, the application in concern has a website as well. Following the launch, an update on the application's website informed users about the investigation of an issue. This was around 11:24 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022. On Monday, at about 07:15 AM ET, the website showed that the application had been partially down for more than seven hours. At the time of writing this report, the status page (https://truthsocial.statuspage.io/uptime) reflects a partial outage of 13 hours and 14 minutes on February 21, 2022.

Truth Social faced technical difficulties on the day of launch

On its official status page, Truth Social accounted for the partial outage to "overwhelming demand at launch." The website mentioned in an update that "we are currently rate-limited on onboarding new users to the platform. We are working to increase signup capacity for onboarding and will continue to update this status as capacity increases." However, the website is not showing any problems with the platform as of now.

At 02:32 PM ET on Monday, the status page of the application mentioned that Truth Social has stabilized the account creation process and is working to increase the rate of new account creation. According to Business Insider, who had to make five attempts to sign in and create an account on the platform, the application is putting users on a waitlist. It is worth mentioning that Truth Social is only available for users in the United States as of now.

What is Truth Social?

The application is the brainchild of Donald Trump, who pitched the idea of Truth Social to stand against the "tyranny of the tech giants" who have "used their unilateral power to silence dissenting voices in America." With his statements, Trump was targeting social media giants like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, that banned Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riots which ensued on January 6, 2021. The platform will be led by fellow Republican Representative Devin Nunes, who is the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Image: AP