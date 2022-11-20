Donald Trump’s Reinstated Twitter Account Gains Massive Following Just Within 40 Minutes

With new Twitter chief Elon Musk's decision to reinstate Donald Trump’s account on the social media platform after a 24-hour poll, former US President's account has gained a massive following just within 40 minutes of its reinstatement. Sputnik reported that Trump's Twitter account has gained 1.3 million new followers after having appeared in just 40 minutes.

Trump’s account was reinstated after the Tesla CEO and the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk started a 24-hour poll, asking people whether the former President’s Twitter account should be reinstated or not. Over 15 million Twitter users participated in the poll with 51.8% favoring the reinstatement of Trump’s Twitter account. Commenting on the poll musk wrote, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei.” which means “The voice of the people is the voice of God” in Latin. Reinstating Trump’s account, Musk tweeted, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

The former president's Twitter and Facebook accounts were banned last year, following the January 6th attack at the US Capitol. According to Sputnik, the organisation deemed his activities in relation to the events as a “violation of their policies.” The twice-impeached former President later launched a new social networking site Truth Social in an effort to fight with the social media giants like Twitter and Facebook.

'He’s a character and I tend to like characters': Trump on Musk

Trump who announced earlier this week that he will run for the US presidential election in 2024 has few things to say about the poll which eventually led to his reinstatement. Sputnik reported that the former President intends to stick to his own social media platform Truth Social. He said, “Vote now with positivity but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!"

According to CNN, when Trump was asked on Saturday what he thought of Musk purchasing Twitter and his own future on the platform? Trump went on to praise Musk but had reservations about whether the site could survive its current crisis. Trump said, “They have a lot of problems,” adding, “you see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it.” Commenting on the Tesla CEO Trump said, “He’s a character and I tend to like characters". He then went on to call Musk “smart”. During his 2016 Presidential election race and throughout his presidency, Twitter played a very integral role for Trump.