Donald Trump’s 'Truth Social' App Hits No. 1 On App Store 24 Hours After Release

Marking his return to social media after more than a year, former US President Donald Trump on Sunday debuted his own microblogging application -- 'Truth Social'. In about 24 hours after its release, the app grabbed the number 1 position on the Apple App Store's 'Top Charts' on Monday. Launched on the intervening night of February 20-21, 'Truth Social' saw a barrage of downloads.

Even though only 500 users were invited to test the app in the testing phase, by early Monday, it was the top free app available on the App Store. Those who had pre-ordered the app had it automatically downloaded on their devices, while others had to wait due to an overwhelming response received by the app. Several users reported they either faced troubles registering on the app or were added to the waitlist.

Donald Trump's app faces 13-hour long outage

Due to a number of requests received to download the application, the platform also faced technical difficulties resulting in a 13-hour partial outage. Following the launch, an update on the application's website informed the users about the investigation of an issue. On Monday, at about 07:15 AM ET, the website showed that the application had been partially down for more than seven hours. According to its status page (https://truthsocial.statuspage.io/uptime), a partial outage of 13 hours and 14 minutes was recorded on February 21, 2022.

The website mentioned in an update that "we are currently rate-limited on onboarding new users to the platform. We are working to increase signup capacity for onboarding and will continue to update this status as capacity increases."

About Truth Social

In January 2021, a blanket ban was imposed on Trump by social media giants like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, who alleged that the former President had incited people resulting in the Capitol riots. To counter the 'tyranny of the tech giants' who 'used their unilateral power to silence dissenting voices in America', Trump launched his own application Truth Social to announce that their 'favourite president' was back. The platform is being led by fellow Republican Representative Devin Nunes, who is the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. So far, there is no update on when the application will be available for Android users.

(Image: AP)