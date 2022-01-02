Last Updated:

Don't Want To Miss Your Favourite Instagram Reels? Here's How To Save Them

There are an uncountable number of Reels on Instagram. Find more about how to save an Instagram Reel and where to find saved Instagram reels here.

How to download Instagram reels

In recent times, netizens have adopted the shorter form of content that is available on multiple content-sharing platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. While the former publishes short videos as YouTube Shorts, the latter publishes them as Instagram Reels. As a social media platform, Instagram has a universe of users searching and viewing Reels. As there is no limitation to the type of content that can be displayed in Instagram Reels, both creators and viewers have potentially uncountable opportunities. However, both the creators and the viewers might want to save an Instagram Reel for viewing it in the future. Keep reading to find out how to save Instagram reels. 

There are an uncountable number of Reels on Instagram. Using the short content format (up to 60 seconds), Instagram users can create videos that might entertain, educate, inform, advertise, and even more. Instagram recently made it to the top five applications downloaded in the world, with nearly half a billion downloads made in 2021. That itself is a testimony to the number of potential audiences that one can have on Instagram. Additionally, Reels are said to have more reach than conventional posts. However, there is no option to download Instagram reels without the help of third-party apps, but they can be saved online. Find how to save Instagram reels below.

How to save Instagram reels?

  • In order to save an Instagram Reel, a user might need to locate the Reel first
    • A user might have come across the Instagram Reel in the explore section of Instagram 
    • A user might want to open a particular profile and then save an Instagram Reel 
  • Open the Instagram Reel that is to be saved 
  • Once the Reel is playing, tap on the three-dotted menu at the bottom right corner of the screen 
  • A menu will appear with options like Report, Not Interested, Copy Link, Share To, Save, and Remix This Reel
  • Tap on Save 
  • A prompt will appear in the centre of the screen saying "Saved"

Where to find saved Instagram Reels?

  • Open Instagram
  • Tap on the three-lined menu at the top right corner of the screen 
  • Locate the option that says "Saved" and tap on it 
  • The Instagram Saved menu will open
  • Here a user can locate the saved Instagram Reel  
