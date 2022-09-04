Last Updated:

EAM S Jaishankar Hops Onto Twitter's One-word Trend; Here's What He Posted

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday joined the one-word Twitter trend that has been adopted by a large nos of politicians & celebrities.

S Jaishankar

Recently, a massive series of one-word tweets hit the web and generated a tonne of buzz. The one-word Twitter trend has been adopted by a large number of politicians, celebrities, businesses, and organisations, causing people to speculate about its genesis. The number of celebrities and organisations following the movement has grown exponentially, from Sachin Tendulkar to NASA, and now it includes External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Taking to his Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who joined the one-word tweet trend posted the word "Ekta" meaning unity on Saturday, September 3. Notably, EAM Jaishankar's tweet comes following his visit to Ekta Nagar in the Narmada district of Gujarat where he laid the foundation stone for the two hotels in close proximity to the famous Statue of Unity.

Speaking about tourism in Ekta Nagar, the EAM in his tweet called the Statue of Unity a "powerful magnet" and said that the tourism sector is an "enormous" economic multiplier. "Confident that this location will become a vibrant hub for tourists from India and abroad," EAM S Jaishankar tweeted.

One Word Tweet trend: From where does it all begin?

While the netizens still speculate about the origin of the trend, it allegedly began when an American train service provider named Amtrak took to their official Twitter handle and tweeted a single word ‘trains’ on 2 September 2022 at 12:30 AM while describing themselves. Soon after the tweet emerged online, it took the internet by storm and garnered around 20,000 retweets with numerous other organisations tweeting in a similar manner.

Even the American organisation NASA joined in by tweeting ‘Universe’ along with many other notable companies and businesses namely Starbucks, Google India, WWE, and ICC among others. US President Joe Biden also jumped on the bandwagon and posted the word 'Democracy', ICC and Sachin Tendulkar tweeted- 'Cricket', Starbucks tweeted 'Coffee' and WWE tweeted- 'Wrestling'.

Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also joined Twitter’s one-word trend with a single-word post. Zelenskyy took to his official Twitter handle to share a single-word tweet which read, “freedom.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s tweet comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for more than 190 days. 

 

