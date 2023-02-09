Elon Musk Admits Twitter Is Facing Internal And External Issues; To Be Up By Night

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has admitted that Twitter is facing internal and external issues. His statement comes at a time when some Twitter users are complaining that they are unable to like tweets. Some users are not able to access their direct messages as well. "Multiple internal & external issues simultaneously today. Should be fully back on track later tonight," Musk wrote on Twitter, while responding to an account called Zuby Music, who asked "Is Twitter glitching"?

According to a report from Daily Mail, Twitter users strarted noticing the glitch when they attempted to tweet something and tried to check their direct messages. Twitter users also started facing problems when they attempted to follow another account. The message that reportedly flashed on their screen was "you are unable to follow more people at this time".

Twitter has a limit of 2,400 tweets per day for a single user

For many years, Twitter has a policy that limits the number of tweets an account can send. The limit is 2,400 per day or 100 an hour. This is much more than the number of tweets even frequent users of Twitter publish. So, the issue is that people are facing glitches whilst tweeting, despite the fact that the number of tweets is not anywhere near top bar set by Twitter. "'Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We´re aware and working to get this fixed," reads a statement from Twitter support. As of now, it isn't clear what the external and internal issues are.