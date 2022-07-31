Elon Musk Alleges Engagement On Twitter 'much Lower' Recently Amid Legal Battle

Amid the recent tussle between Elon Musk and Twitter, the Tesla CEO said that interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seems to have dropped in recent times.

Taking to his Twitter account on July 30, Musk tweeted, "Interaction with almost all twitter accounts seem to be much lower in recent weeks & days. Accurate?"

Interaction with almost all twitter accounts seem to be much lower in recent weeks & days. Accurate? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2022

Musk's followers, however, were in the mood to poke some fun at him as one user commented, "Nah, Elon. We're just actively ignoring you. Besides, are you so vain that you measure your life in degrees of Twitter interaction?"

Twitter vs Musk battle

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, first offered a staggering $44 billion to acquire Twitter amid many rumours and uncertainty, but he eventually backed out of the deal due to the vast amount of fake accounts on the social media site.

In June this year, Twitter reportedly agreed to share its full information on spam or "bots accounts". However, the world's richest person decided to walk away from the deal. Following that announcement from the Tesla head, the microblogging site filed a lawsuit against Musk a few days ago. Twitter even filed a motion to expedite the proceedings and requested a four-day trial in September.

Elon Musk files countersuit against Twitter as legal battle escalates

Elon Musk later filed a countersuit against Twitter, thus escalating a legal battle over his decision to walk away from the $44 billion takeover agreement. The New York Post reported that on July 29, Musk's legal team submitted the countersuit to Delaware's Court of Chancery.

The lawsuit's details were not immediately made public because it was submitted just before the deadline of 5 PM, but the article stated that the court file would be made public the following week.

(With inputs from ANI)