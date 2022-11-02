Elon Musk Allows Investors To Access Confidential Twitter Data In Acquisition Deal: Report

Following the acquisition of Twitter, Elon musk has implemented several changes to the microblogging social networking platform, which include proposals for a $20 price for the Twitter verification badge, reinstatement of banned Twitter accounts, amending the policy of life bans on Twitter and the formation of a content moderation team. However, as per the latest reports, Musk has provided access to confidential Twitter data to several large foreign investors.

Prioritising Binance, Saudi Arabian and Qatari funds, Musk allowed access to confidential data about the microblogging platform, possibly including the users' personal data and financial statistics, reported Sputnik. The development is reportedly part of Musk’s $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal. Collectively, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Binance invested over $250 million funds in Twitter.

US Treasury Department looking to probe Twitter’s foreign ties

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department is examining legal grounds to conduct a probe into Elon Musk's ties with foreign investors and governments, stated Sputnik.

US Senator Chris Murphy urged a congressional panel on Monday, to launch an investigation into investments in the microblogging platform by Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company after Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Murphy’s request came amid the US’ concerns regarding the investments by the Saudi entity in Twitter due to their interest in repressing political speech and influencing US politics.

Meanwhile, Musk pledged in a tweet that Twitter will “combat hate and harassment and enforce its election integrity policies.” His tweet was in response to the speculation regarding the restoration of accounts that were banned for violating various Twitter policies, including the former US President Donald Trump's account. Trump was banned from Twitter for the violation of Twitter’s Glorification of Violence policy.