Elon Musk Announces Content Moderation Council For Twitter, Here's What It Means

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Saturday revealed that he would be “forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." This, according to Musk, would be for the review of the banned accounts on the platform.

Just hours after closing the $44 billion dollar deal, Tesla CEO posted a tweet saying, “The bird is freed," “Spoiler Alert. Let the good times roll," "Living the Dream. Comedy is now legal on Twitter”, raising speculations that he would dismiss the firm's content moderation policies.

Musk in a tweet, although, noted that “no major content moderation change or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.” He also clarified that no major decisions will take place before the council convene first and holds an extensive discussion. While there are no details offered by Twitter's new owner about how the content moderation council will work, here's briefly what it means for the platform.

Elon Musk's 'content moderation council' and policy change for Twitter

The content moderation council of Twitter includes advisory groups that look at topics online such as online safety and harassment, human and digital rights, suicide prevention and mental health, child sexual exploitation, and dehumanisation. Some of the organisations that are a part of it include the GLAAD, the Anti-Defamation League, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Human Rights Foundation, and the Trevor Project, among many others, according to Twitter.

The council foresees the platform rules around safety, privacy, and authenticity, and accounts that violate the rules are permanently banned on the platform. Less severe action against violators includes adding labels to tweets.

Amid speculations that those banned accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump, could be reinstated, Musk made it “super clear” that he has no plans yet to make any changes to the social media platform’s content moderation policies.

“To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies," he wrote in a tweet. Twitter's new owner also clarified that those accounts that were banned from the site will not be reinstated until a review by the council that he plans to convene first.

The 51-year-old also heeded a suggestion that Twitter must have “different game modes”. “PvP Twitter is where you can start beef and mob each other on verified personal accounts. Roleplaying Twitter is for anon accounts only with minimal moderation. Normal Twitter is for everyone else with heavy moderation," read a tweet, making suggestions about content moderation.

“Something like this makes sense," Tesla's CEO replied. Meanwhile, staff at Twitter has been having been waiting to hear more details from the Twitter owner on how his content moderation policies will impact the platform, as well as the accounts it will reverse the permanent bans on. It also remains unclear at this time how Musk’s vision for the council will be different from Twitter’s existing trust and safety council, which was established in 2016.