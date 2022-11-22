Elon Musk Asks Twitter Staff To Send Weekly Updates Of Projects They've Worked On: Report

Quick links:
Image: AP
Elon Musk has asked Twitter employees to send a weekly update of the things they have been working on, according to a report from Business Insider. Twitter employees will reportedly have to send a weekly report laying out what they have worked on, what they are trying to achieve and the specific lines of code they have written. This new rule was announced to Twitter employees via an email from Twitter's engineering department.
Twitter's engineering department is reportedly led by Elon Musk himself. The email was sent after an all hands meeting, in which Musk informed the Twitter staff that he does not foresee any more layoffs for now. He also added that Twitter won't be moving its headquarters to Texas. During the pandemic, Musk shifted Tesla's headquarters to Texas after a Californian politician abused him.
According to a report by The Verge, an internal memo was circulated within Twitter staff on Monday informing them to send an email update on their work every Friday. As per the memo, the mail should have “Weekly Update, name, dept, and date” as the subject line and the information about the project that they are working on. They are also asked to attach the samples of their work and what they have been trying to accomplish. The memo ends with these words- “Looking forward to making Twitter the highest performing tech software company in the world.”
Meanwhile, Teslarati attached the full copy of the email in their report.
"Subject line: Weekly Software/Technical Updates
Twitter Team,
In order to innovate rapidly on software, it is critical to understand what everyone is working on and who is coding what.
Moving forward, every Friday (this week, on Wednesday), please email the following weekly update to xxxxxxxxx@twitter.com with the following format:
-Subject line: “Weekly Update, name, dept, and date (eg “Weekly Update, John smith, SWE, 11/20)
-Email Body:
What project you are working on (eg Blue Verified)
What you are trying to accomplish (eg reliably collect the $8 payment)
Code Samples/Phabricator links of code written that week
This weekly update applies to:
All managers/engineers in SWE and ML
Anyone who should be writing code in other departments, such as SRE and Network
For technical positions where code is not written (eg network/database admin), replace “Code samples/Phabricator links” above with “Summary of work”
For technical positions where code is not written and analyses are being performer (eg data scientist), replace “Code sample/Phabricator links” with “Summary and results of analysis”
If there are any questions or ambiguity, please email xxxxxxxxx@twitter.com.
Looking forward to making Twitter the highest performing tech software company in the world.
Twitter Engineering"