Elon Musk Asks Twitter Staff To Send Weekly Updates Of Projects They've Worked On: Report

Elon Musk has asked Twitter employees to send a weekly update of the things they have been working on, according to a report from Business Insider. Twitter employees will reportedly have to send a weekly report laying out what they have worked on, what they are trying to achieve and the specific lines of code they have written. This new rule was announced to Twitter employees via an email from Twitter's engineering department.

Twitter's engineering department is reportedly led by Elon Musk himself. The email was sent after an all hands meeting, in which Musk informed the Twitter staff that he does not foresee any more layoffs for now. He also added that Twitter won't be moving its headquarters to Texas. During the pandemic, Musk shifted Tesla's headquarters to Texas after a Californian politician abused him.

The email that was reportedly sent to the employees

According to a report by The Verge, an internal memo was circulated within Twitter staff on Monday informing them to send an email update on their work every Friday. As per the memo, the mail should have “Weekly Update, name, dept, and date” as the subject line and the information about the project that they are working on. They are also asked to attach the samples of their work and what they have been trying to accomplish. The memo ends with these words- “Looking forward to making Twitter the highest performing tech software company in the world.”

Meanwhile, Teslarati attached the full copy of the email in their report.