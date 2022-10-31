Last Updated:

Is Vine App Making A Comeback? Elon Musk Conducts Twitter Poll To Decide Its Fate

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who recently acquired control of Twitter conducted a poll among his followers asking if the short-video application Vine should return

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Elon Musk

Image: AP/ Shutterstock


Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently acquired control of Twitter after completing a $44 billion acquisition deal, conducted a poll among his followers asking if short-video application Vine should return. Taking to Twitter, the new owner of the microblogging platform posted a poll asking, “Bring back Vine?"

Following the question, the post has received nearly 2,018,996 votes, so far. Besides, there are 17 hours left for users to cast their votes. The question has been asked in a ‘yes and no’ format, where those who want the app back can click on the affirmative. 

Further, looking at the poll, it appears that Elon Musk may think about bringing the 6-second video app back after it received a massive number of 'yes' votes. 30.3% of users voted against it, as compared to 69.7% who voted in favor. 

READ | Elon Musk says Twitter will 'revamp' user verification process amid user complaints

However, it is still not clear if the new Twitter owner genuinely intends to relaunch the application or if he's only attempting to increase interest in his most recent acquisition. 

Vine was first introduced in the year 2013 and swiftly rose to the top of the list of smartphone apps. The social networking site had more than 200 million active users by 2015. According to a Comicbook report, it lasted until 2016, when Twitter essentially ended the service by restricting new content submissions and converting the app into an archive of previously-aired films. The app was permanently taken offline in April 2019.  

READ | Twitter trolls bombard platform with slurs to test 'free speech' post Elon Musk's takeover

Twitter will modify its user verification process

In the meantime, Elon Musk said on Sunday that the microblogging site will modify its user verification process. When a Twitter user questioned the verification procedure only days after Musk assumed control of the social media platform, he replied, "The whole verification process is being revamped right now." 

READ | Will Twitter reduce or increase its 280 character count limit? Elon Musk weighs in

Previously, Musk also stated that there won't be any immediate adjustments made to Twitter's content moderation policies. "To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter's content moderation policies", he remarked in a tweet. Musk also indicated the creation of a committee to decide on crucial microblogging system moderation issues. Additionally, he tweeted that Twitter will be creating a content moderation council with a wide range of perspectives. 

READ | Will Elon Musk's Twitter charge people $20 per month for the blue tick verification badge?

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)

READ | Elon Musk leaks chat with Twitter execs, says platform's board 'hid evidence' from court
COMMENT