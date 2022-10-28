Elon Musk Brings Tesla Engineers Into Twitter HQ To Examine Firm's Internal Codes: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has brought Tesla engineers with him into Twitter's office to scrutinise internal codes after the takeover. Twitter is headquartered at San Francisco and on Thursday, Tesla engineers visited the office to assess the internal codes that the company is using. Elon Musk reportedly asked Tesla engineers to speak face to face with product leaders at Twitter. Engineers at Twitter are also barred from making any changes to the company's internal code. Musk has been critical of Twitter's policing of speech based on political views of an account and has in the past indicated that he wants to know more about what the internal codes of Twitter are, a point he made even during his conversations with the CEO of twitter, as per the court documents.

This move comes after Musk just closed his deal with Twitter, where he purchased the microblogging company for $44 billion, a price much more than Goldman Sachs, the investbank bank had values Twitter at, whilst they were advising Twitter on when they should sell. Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter after the account of BabylonBee, a satire handle, was shut down by Twitter. Reports from Wall Street Journal indicate that many senior Twitter executives are on their way out. This includes the Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal , finance chief, Ned Segal, policy and legal head Vijaya Gadde, who faces immense criticism during her interview with the then Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, at the Joe Rogan podcast, for claiming that Twitter does not police speech based on ideological positions of people.

Role of Twitter in American politics

Twitter plays an increasingly important role in American politics as it is the public sphere that Haberman once talked about. Musk has stated that he is concerned about what the consequences of banning people from Twitter based on their ideological positions might lead to. Musk also wants to turn Twitter into something similar to the Chinese Weibo. Weibo is an app which is sort of an amalgamation of Twitter, WhatsApp, Amazon and PayPal. PayPal is a company that was founded by Elon Musk in his earlier days as a founder, at that time too, Musk was considering an app like Weibo, which he called the 'everything app'.