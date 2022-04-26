Elon Musk Buys Twitter: 5 Ways The Platform Could Change Under The Billionaire

Twitter’s board on Tuesday accepted an offer from billionaire Elon Musk to buy the social media company for $44 billion and take it private. The transaction is expected to close in 2022, subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders.

Once the deal closes, Twitter will be controlled by the world’s richest person, who will have the power to reshape discourse on a social network used by more than 200 million people every day.

At the TED-2022 conference, Musk shared how he would like to see the platform change under his ownership.

Free speech and content moderation

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO describes himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has often criticized "excessive moderation" on online platforms.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement included in the press release announcing the buyout deal.

On Monday, ahead of the announcement of his agreement with Twitter, Musk tweeted saying he hoped even his “worst critics” continued to use the platform “because that is what free speech means.”

Enhance platform with new features

Twitter users have been clamoring for an edit button for years. Musk has said he supports letting people change what their tweets say, a proposal that has stirred a heated debate among academics, journalists, and other heavy users of the platform.

Musk believes that Twitter is not being used to its full potential. "Twitter has unlimited potential. I will unlock it," he had said.

Make algorithm an open-source

At a TED conference this month, the billionaire elaborated on his plans to make Twitter's algorithm an open-source model, which would allow users to see the code showing how certain posts came up in their timelines. He supports placing Twitter's algorithm on GitHub, a site popular with programmers for sharing computer code.

He said the open-source method would be better than “having tweets sort of being mysteriously promoted and demoted with no insight into what’s going on.”

Launch a war on 'bot armies'

Musk has suggested that there should be a crackdown on scammy bots promoting cryptocurrency hustles on Twitter. He favours combating the proliferation of bots — fake accounts that are programmed to respond to tweets on certain topics.

The Tesla chief executive promised in a tweet Thursday that he would “defeat the spam bots or die trying!”

Scrap advertisements

Right now, almost 90% of Twitter's revenue comes from advertising, but the company has struggled to attract advertisers to the platform. Musk has suggested it should move to a subscription model.

The Tesla CEO has said Twitter Blue should be cheaper and that if people are paying, they shouldn't have to see advertisements. He also supports the idea that the cryptocurrency that started as a joke, Dogecoin, should be an acceptable form of payment for a Twitter subscription.

Reinstate Donald Trump?

Musk has not commented publicly on whether he would restore former President Donald Trump’s banned Twitter account. However, his free speech comments have stoked speculation that Twitter, under his ownership, might reinstate Trump, who was barred from the platform on January 6, 2021. Following the riots at the US Capitol Hill, Twitter banned Trump for "inciting violence among his supporters." His Facebook and Instagram accounts were also banned for the same reason.

Trump however said in a recent interview that he probably wouldn’t rejoin Twitter.