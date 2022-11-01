'Chief Twit' Musk Changes His Profile Picture To Match His New Twitter Bio | Take A Look

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has changed his Twitter bio from 'Chief Twit' to 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'. Elon Musk has also changed his profile picture to match his new Twitter bio. The new profile picture is an old picture of him from his childhood, in which he can be seen sitting with an old telephone. An apparent joke, several Twitter users were quick to comment that the world's richest man has been reduced to an employee working in the customer service department after purchasing the social media platform.

Since his purchase, Musk has made several important decisions to rejig the social media company, one of which is firing all the top executives, including the CEO. He has roped in the Venture Capital firm Andreesen Horowitz's partner Sriram Krishnan to help him with the planned changes. Krishnan handles the crypto and Web3 portfolio of Andreesen Horowitz. The venture capital firm's crypto department was started by Balaji Srinivasan, who is a friend of Elon Musk and used to be a mathematics professor at Stanford. The founder of Andreesen Horowitz, Marc Andreesen is also a friend of Elon Musk and according to the court documents which reveal Elon Musk's chat history, Marc Andreesen is the first person who congratulated Musk when his decision to acquire Twitter became public. In the conversation, Marc informed Musk that he knows the right people to help him.

Is Twitter's buisness model a problem?

Twitter's fundamental problem as a company is that its business model is the same as Google and Meta (Facebook), which is that these platforms are free for users, and the data of these users is used for targeted behavioral advertising, which is the primary revenue stream of these companies. However, Twitter's problem is that unlike Google and Facebook, it does not have a wide enough user base, which means the amount of revenue Twitter earns through advertisements is very little compared to the amount earned by Google and Facebook. Having overpaid for Twitter, Musk now has the task of generating revenue through Twitter, for which he is reportedly going to rely on cutting costs and pushing for a subscription model. Marc Andreesen, the founder of Andreesen Horowitz had mentioned back in August how most companies are "overstaffed". As Musk has roped in a man who works for Andreesen, it is not surprising that Musk is relying on cost cutting measures to make the company more viable.