Elon Musk Chides San Francisco Mayor For Probe Over Makeshift Bedrooms At Twitter HQ

Yesterday, information emerged that Elon Musk has set up bedrooms at the Twitter HQ, which is located in San Francisco. Some employees opposed the move, saying that they found it "insulting" whereas others stated that the move made sense as a lot of employees were pulling long nighters. The decision to set up bedroooms at the Twitter HQ came after Elon Musk gave an ultimatum to Twitter staff that they should remain at the firm only if they are "hardcore". He added that anyone who is not "hardcore" should leave.

Now, San Francisco building inspectors have decided to launch an investigation into Twitter's decision to set up bedrooms at the headquarters. It is worth nothing that bedrooms or sleeping pods in offices are extremely common in West Coast tech offices. Google is famous/notorious for having these sleeping pods and washing machines as well, in case people are so swamped with work that they don't get a chance to go to their home to wash clothes. It isn't clear how many people end up using these facilities.

Musk criticises San Francisco's mayor

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said that "we need to make sure the building is being used as intended". Musk has responded to the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection decision to investigate by writing, "So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?" London Breed is mayor of San Francisco. Elon Musk has a testy relationship with the state of California. During the pandemic, he criticised the state's lockdown measures and said that he wants to open up his Tesla factory. Musk got into a war of words with Democrat politicians from the state. Eventually, Musk decided to shift Tesla's headquarters to the state of Texas, which is a red state i.e. a Republican state.