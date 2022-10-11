Elon Musk Claims Twitter Ordered Whistleblower To Destroy Evidence Against Company: Report

Giving a new twist to the Elon Musk-Twitter saga, the billionaire’s legal team has now alleged that the company ordered its whistleblower to destroy evidence that could sabotage the acquisition deal. The allegations were made in a recent court filing where Musk’s team claimed that Twitter approached Peiter Zatko for the evidence as part of his severance package worth $7.8 million.

Zatko came publicly with explosive revelations a few weeks ago when he alleged that there were major security loopholes on Twitter that caused "real harm to real people", The Washington Post reported. The new claims emerging from Musk's side might put the acquisition deal in a deadlock again just days after the billionaire agreed to buy Twitter at the original price of $44 billion in his fresh proposal.

Twitter asked Zatko to destroy computer files and notebooks?

When Zatko first came out with his claims, the Parag Agrawal-led company rejected every allegation saying it fired the former security chief due to his poor performance. A report by Bloomberg suggests that Zatko was now asked to delete files that had notes from the whistleblower's meetings with Twitter associates while he was still employed.

"Twitter’s attempt to buy Mr. Zatko’s silence failed, but Twitter achieved its secondary aim of ensuring Mr. Zatko’s corroborating evidence would never come to light", Musk's lawyers wrote in the filing as per Teslarati.

Recently, Musk's attorney Edward Micheletti said that Twitter is refusing to move forward with the $44 billion deal after forcing his client into a lawsuit for not closing the deal. "Twitter will not take yes for an answer", the court filing read. "Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders’ interests". It is now expected that Twitter will now seek assurance from Musk of a complete acquisition of the micro-blogging site before he again decides to walk out again.