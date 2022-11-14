Elon Musk Claims Twitter Was Spending $13 Million Every Year On Food; Ex-employee Rebuts

The chaos that erupted after Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and the dramatic policy changes, are yet to simmer down. While the Tesla CEO went on a firing spree laying off almost 50% of the workforce, the cancellation of the work-from-home policy has made everyone question the working conditions at Twitter. Amidst all this, And in another bizarre update, Elon Musk put out a Tweet about the cost company has to incur when it comes to providing free lunch to the staff. This tweet from Musk led to a spar of words between the Tesla CEO and his former employee.

On Sunday, in a reply to a tweet, Musk asserted that the social media giant has spent more than “$400” per lunch in the past 12 months. Commenting on a New York Times Article about Musk’s Twitter takeover, which was shared by a Twitter user, Musk wrote, “Especially bizarre given that almost no one came to the office. Estimated cost per lunch served in the past 12 months is >$400.”

This is a lie. I ran this program up until a week ago when I resigned because I didn’t want to work for @elonmusk For breakfast & lunch we spent $20-$25 a day per person. This enabled employees to work thru lunchtime & mtgs. Attendance was anything from 20-50% in the offices. https://t.co/0OjbeComka — Tracy Hawkins  (@_hawko) November 13, 2022

Musk’s Spar of words with a former employee

Musk’s claim led to a stern reply from a former employee, who called Musk’s assertion a “lie”. Tracy Hawkins was the former Vice President of Work Transformation at Twitter. She used to run the food program on Twitter until she resigned. Calling out Musk’s claim over the company’s spending on lunch, Hawkins wrote, “This is a lie. I ran this program up until a week ago when I resigned because I didn’t want to work for @elonmusk. For breakfast & lunch, we spent $20-$25 a day per person. This enabled employees to work thru lunchtime & mtgs. Attendance was anything from 20-50% in the offices.”

Calling Hawkin’s claim false, Musk revealed that Twitter spends “$13 million/ year on food services” at the San Francisco headquarters alone. Responding to Hawkin’s jab, Musk wrote, “False. Twitter spends $13M/year on food service for SF HQ. Badges in records show peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy below 10%.There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast.They don’t even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building.”

Last week, Musk sent out an email to the staff, asking them to come back to the office, removing the work-from-home policy. Earlier, The New York Times reported that many managers have been sleeping in their offices on Fridays and Saturdays to make the new changes.