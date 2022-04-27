Elon Musk Declares Twitter Censor-free; Continues Targeting Trump’s ‘Truth Social’

Elon Musk has targeted Twitter's censorship of free speech yet again citing former US President Donald Trump's ban from the social media site last year. The billionaire, however, hit two birds with one stone as he subtly mocked Trump's 'Truth Social' app which is beating Twitter on the app store. "Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech", tweeted Musk in a reply to his previous tweet showing Trump's app as the micro-blogging site's competitor.

Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store pic.twitter.com/RxawVUAYKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Musk's unsparing attack on Truth Social comes when many of Trump's supporters are demanding the reinstatement of the latter's Twitter account which was removed after the Capitol Hill riots.

Donald Trump will not rejoin Twitter

Amid the demand for his reinstatement, the 45th US President has clarified that he will not return to the micro-blogging site despite Musk's acquisition of the platform. Just hours before the official announcement of Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion, Trump said in an interview with Fox News, "I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth", adding, "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth".

Meanwhile, a huge number of Musk fans are happy with the takeover and are awaiting changes that have been promised by the billionaire including uncensored freedom of expression. In a tweet earlier today, Musk clarified what he meant by his popular sales pitch of free speech. "By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people", he had written.

By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law.



I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.



If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.



Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Moreover, some of the supporters also required reassurance from Musk because Twitter has a serious hate speech problem, which would only exacerbate if "free speech" is applied in its purest form. Musk, the world's richest man, agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion on Monday, sticking to his original offer of $54.20 per share.