Elon Musk Drops ‘composed’ Garb; Lashes Out At Journalists In ‘legitimate Info’ Debate

After announcing his plans to introduce a paid verification feature on Twitter, CEO Elon Musk, on Monday, revealed the key mission of the social networking company. “Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission,” he wrote.

However, the tweet was criticised by many including Kyle Grantham, a digital media manager who accused Musk of selling the verification badges to all users for a monthly fee of $8, thus killing the legitimacy of accounts and subsequently disseminating misinformation on the platform. “And to do this, I’ll let anyone to give me money appear to be a legitimate source of news, rather than just ensuring all legitimate sources of news are confirmed to be who they say they are,” he said.

Musk was quick to snap back at Grantham, and wasted no time in calling him a part of the problem. “You represent the problem. Journalists who think they are the only source of legitimate information. That’s the big lie,” the Twitter chief wrote on the platform. “To be fair, I was a full-time journalist for a decade, spent seven years on the board of a journalism non-profit and still freelance occasionally,” Grantham responded.

You represent the problem: journalists who think they are the only source of legitimate information. That’s the big lie. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Widespread verification will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Will the paid verification feature truly 'democratise' journalism?

Several internet users pitched into the heated conversation, with one writing: “What Musk is saying is very bad and extremely dangerous. It’s clear Musk wants this to be a disinformation and propaganda site for the Far Right and extremists around this world.” “Stop calling journalism the "big lie." They make a lot of free content for your site,” another user wrote.

Musk further went on to claim that widespread verification on the platform will “democratize journalism” and simultaneously empower the voices of the common public. The new Twitter CEO's decision to grant access of blue ticks to users for a monthly fee of $8 has been a matter of debate on social media. While some have lauded it for being a calculated move in the context of revenue generation and avoiding too much dependence on advertisers, others have warned that it could lead to an alarming rise in misinformation on the platform and will make it even more difficult to differentiate between credible and fake accounts.