Elon Musk Explains 'free Speech' Amid Twitter Takeover Deal; 'I Simply Mean...'

Elon Musk clarified what he meant by "free speech" on Tuesday, a day after the billionaire tech entrepreneur's Twitter takeover deal was confirmed. "Free speech" has played prominently in Musk's plans for the social media giant. The Tesla CEO has repeatedly stated why free speech is essential for Twitter, one of the most influential social media platforms.

Musk's words and intent, however, were not enough to persuade some people. Musk has provided an explanation on what he means by the term "free speech" for them. In a recent tweet, Musk wrote, "By free speech, I simply mean that which matches the law." He added, "I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

Musk posts cryptic tweet for critics

"The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a cryptic tweet, referring to his critics. Musk essentially chastised those who questioned his decision. Human rights organisations were also among the critics, claiming that enabling free speech without any limitations will result in an avalanche of hate speech content on the internet.

Moreover, some of the supporters also required reassurance from Musk because Twitter has a serious hate speech problem, which would only exacerbate if "free speech" is applied in its purest form. Musk, the world's richest man, agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion on Monday, sticking to his original offer of $54.20 per share.

Musk gained personal control of the company after a tumultuous tale that included hostile takeover threats, criticism, and suggestions for one of the most influential social networking websites. Musk refers to himself as a "free speech absolutist." He also stated he wanted even his "worst critics" to stay on the microblogging network amid the frenzy surrounding his Twitter takeover confirmation on Tuesday.

Further, the news of the deal shook the stock market, sending Tesla's stock down almost 12%. Notably, Musk is Twitter's top individual shareholder, with a 9.1% stake. In a statement released after the agreement was confirmed, he reaffirmed his commitment to free speech, saying, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

(Image: AP/Unsplash)