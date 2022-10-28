As Elon Musk Fires Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Know What Went Wrong Between The Duo

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday fired the Indian-American Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives as he closed the purchase bid and took over the social media firm months after wriggling in and out of the $44 billion worth deal.

Other than Parag Agrawal, Musk also ousted the chief financial officer (CFO) of Twitter Ned Segal, top legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett. The world's richest man and now ousted Twitter CEO, on multiple occasions, indulged in back and forth over Musk's concerns about the platform undermining democracy and stifling "free speech."

War of words over Twitter's spam, fake accounts and bots

According to the text messages later revealed in the Delaware court filings seen by the Associated Press, Musk clashed with Agrawal over the fake accounts and bots on the microblogging site, a claim the then Twitter CEO dismissed.

In a series of tweets, Agrawal educated Musk, saying, "Let’s talk about spam. And let’s do so with the benefit of data, facts, and context…" Twitter's ex-CEO informed Musk that the spam on the platform would mean genuine harm to the experience for real people on Twitter, and therefore, can harm the overall business.

Agrawal also corrected the billionaire entrepreneur, saying at Twitter, the members were "strongly incentivised" to detect and remove the bots and spam as much as "we possibly can." Agrawal also insisted that the spam was flushed out of Twitter, as opposed to Musk's rants "every single day. Anyone who suggests otherwise is just wrong," he blatantly said. Musk, however, insisted that “most of its top accounts rarely tweet.” “Fake users make up 20 per cent of all Twitter accounts," Musk insisted.

Parag Agrawal, rejected Musk's estimation of spam or fake accounts, saying that such analysis cannot “be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share).” He instead informed the Tesla CEO that Twitter signals use both private and public data to categorize an account as spam or fake and that Twitter's own estimate of spam accounts puts it at under 5 per cent, which he said is based on “multiple human reviews (in replicate) of thousands of accounts, that are sampled at random, consistently over time.”

The duo's relations soured from then on with occasional spars, taking their relationship down south despite their initial days of bonding over ‘engineering’ and their mutual appreciation of the platform.

Reports emerged before their twitter clashes that the two held a meeting in person in San Jose at an Airbnb near a farmyard that the former CEO of Twitter called "memorable." Musk, on the other hand, described the experience as "winning for the weirdest place I've had a meeting recently."