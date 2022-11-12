Elon Musk Gives A Sneak Peek Of Twitter’s ‘great’ Headquarters In San Francisco | See Pic

Twitter CEO Elon Musk teased users with a glimpse of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California. Sharing an image of the office’s interiors, Musk wrote “Twitter HQ is great,” while clarifying that the vibrant image is in fact, completely real. The picture displays a neon sign that reads #GameOver and is attached to a green leafy backdrop.

The billionaire also revealed that the picture was captured at the office’s arcade and bar area. Uploaded on Friday, it has garnered 1,52,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments so far. Reacting to the image, one user on Twitter wondered if it hints at the company’s future. “Is this foreshadowing,” the user asked. Another user said, “It’s all a game to you.” A third user quipped, “Damn, the new @Twitter #HumanResources office is savage.”

Twitter HQ is great (this is a real pic) pic.twitter.com/qjfOQCr533 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

Twitter CEO meets staffers at San Francisco headquarters

The image surfaces on the platform as Musk spends long hours at the San Francisco office along with staffers who have recently been putting in extra time to meet tight deadlines. According to CNBC, the Twitter owner stayed at the office on Thursday night, and met employees who had returned from work-from-home mode and had survived the mass layoffs that impacted nearly 50% of Twitter’s workforce earlier this month.

The report also stated that Musk delivered an email to employees on Friday as a note of gratitude for extending their working hours following his takeover. However, the email left multiple workers with questions and doubts, who needed more clarity on the company’s new rules surrounding time-off and return-to-office policies. Two employees, in a conversation with CNBC, said that they have not received any formal information from Twitter’s human resource department on the bleak possibility of remote work.