Elon Musk Gives Peek Into A 'long Day' Of Solving Problems At Twitter's San Francisco HQ

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to his social media handle on Sunday to give a glimpse into the “long” day he spent at the social networking company’s head office in San Francisco, California. “Long day at Twitter HQ with eng team,” he tweeted, revealing that the day focused on solving two crucial issues, the first one being an overload of the fanout service.

“Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, resulting in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all. Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird). When Fanout crashed, it would also destroy anyone else’s tweets in queue,” he said.

The second one was related to the recommendation algorithm, which was “using absolute block count, rather than percentile block count, causing accounts with many followers to be dumped, even if blocks were only 0.1% of followers. Also, it’s trivial to bot spam accounts with blocks.”

Twitter set to solve a range of layout problems

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said that by the next week, layout problems such as oversized font and undersized paragraph spacing will be resolved. Musk’s updates on the latest happenings at the Twitter office have amassed more than 44,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Hmmm, wonder how it got so screwed up in the first place,” one critic sarcastically said. One user also said, “Interesting. blocks are quite powerful but yeah seems like for accounts with a lot of reach, they'll probably get blocked a lot." Responding to this, the Twitter CEO admitted that the block lists are “problematic” as “they mess up the recommendation system & create a DDoS vector.”