Elon Musk Responds To 'judgy' Critics With 'Namaste', Begs Them To Stay Away From Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, on Tuesday, became a man of few words when he felt the need to respond to his critics. After pleading “judgy hall monitors” to not return to Twitter, Musk signed off with a greeting in the Hindi language. "Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging you," he wrote, before responding to his own tweet to write: "Namaste” along with an emoticon of joined hands.

The word, which is popularly used in India as a greeting along with the gesture of folding one’s hands, garnered a string of reactions from Indians who were thrilled to see the South Africa-born billionaire use a Hindi term. "Is this a reverse psychology trick?" asked one user, to which Musk replied: "It's a reverse, reverse psychology trick."

Another user said, “I can hear this in American accent.” A third user referenced the mass layoffs at Twitter and wrote, “After removing many Indians from Twitter Elon Musk tweets sarcastic namaste to Indians.” The single word has also sparked a wave of memes by Indian users on the platform.

Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms – please, I’m begging u — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Namaste 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

I can hear this in American accent 🤣 https://t.co/066EQ3znLC — 𝗔𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗻 (@aryankaushik_) November 22, 2022

After removing many Indians from Twitter Elon Musk tweets sarcastic namaste to Indians https://t.co/0lsYk4C9rN — Shameela (@shaikhshameela) November 22, 2022

After rise in impersonation, Musk halts launch of Blue Verified

This isn’t the first time that Musk has garnered a large number of responses from Twitter’s Indian user base. After Twitter Blue was rolled out in India, citizens of the country were quick to point out the price disparity and make memes about it. Indian users were reportedly asked to pay Rs. 719 per month for the blue tick feature, while users in other nations like the United States were charged much less, for $7.99.

Meanwhile, in the latest development at Musk’s Twitter, the chief announced that he is putting a pause on the relaunch of Blue Verified until the social networking company can figure out how to tackle the issue of impersonation on the platform. "Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," Musk said in a tweet on the morning of Tuesday.