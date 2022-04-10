Last Updated:

Elon Musk Holds New Polls On Twitter's Fate Hinting Massive Changes; Check Them Out

Elon Musk is brimming with new ideas regarding the fate of Twitter, as he is pitching ideas that include a name change and a company HQ for the homeless.

Harsh Vardhan
Elon Musk

Just one week into becoming the biggest shareholder in Twitter, and Elon Musk is already brimming with new ideas regarding the fate of the microblogging site. Musk has now shared some of his ideas on the latest polls that he held on Twitter. In his recent poll, he asked whether the platform requires a name change and this he suggests would be done by removing the "w" in "Twitter". The billionaire seems pretty committed to the change as he only left his voters with two options, “yes” and “of course”. With 20 hours left before the result, 6,22,611 users have already voted, with 55.8% saying “yes” whereas 44.2% say “of course”.

Musk, who already owns Tesla and SpaceX, two of the most valuable companies in the world, bought a massive 9.1% stake in Twitter worth almost $3 billion earlier this week. 

Convert Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter?

In another poll he held today, Musk took a shot at Twitter employees in San Francisco. He asked whether the headquarters there should be converted into a homeless shelter since “no one shows up (for work) anyway”. Surprisingly, 10,27,207 users have voted wherein 91% say ‘yes’ and just 9% say ‘no’. The poll, however, began just eight hours ago and still has 16 hours to spare. 

Apart from these hilarious ideas, Musk also shared some serious ideas such as an authentication checkmark for everyone who pays $3 for signing up for Twitter blue. He also suggested that Twitter should not depend just on advertising money to survive as it enhances the “power of corporations to dictate policy”. 

These changes are in line with Musk’s previous polls wherein he had asked his followers if Twitter should be more committed to free speech. He had warned his followers to vote carefully saying that the “consequences of the poll would be important”. What followed was Musk became the biggest company shareholder and got appointed to the company board.

