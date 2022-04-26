Elon Musk Hopes His ‘worst Critics Remain On Twitter’ As He Set To Acquire It For $44 Bn

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk is almost on the verge of acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, he has urged his 'worst critics' to remain a part of the micro-blogging site even after he takes over to maintain freedom of speech. Last week, Musk had announced that he has about $46 billion ready for purchasing Twitter, an amount that he said came from Morgan Stanley and other US banks. Earlier this month, the Tesla CEO had offered to pay $54.20 per share.

Musk tweeted:

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

In another tweet, the billionaire has quoted renowned poet Robert Frost's romantic poem 'A Line Storm Song'. Musk, who often posts cryptic yet witty tweets, wrote the verse, "And be my love in the rain."

Last month, Musk held multiple polls on Twitter over freedom of speech, saying, "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy."

Meanwhile, as per reports, Twitter is in the final stretch of negotiations about its sale to Elon Musk for $44 billion and could reach a deal later on Monday.

Elon Musk vows to 'defeat spam bots or die trying'

Meanwhile, Musk has waged a war against spam bots on Twitter and has vowed to eliminate them or 'die trying' if his bid to purchase the social media major becomes successful. In a series of tweets, the Tesla boss stated that he would also authenticate all 'real' users on the micro-blogging platform. "If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! And authenticate all real humans," Musk wrote in his one of his tweets.

Musk is the world's wealthiest person, according to Forbes, with a nearly USD 279 billion fortune. But much of his money is tied up in Tesla stock — he owns about 17% of the company, according to FactSet, which is valued at more than USD 1 trillion — and SpaceX, his privately-held space company. It's unclear how much cash Musk has.

Image: Unsplash/AP