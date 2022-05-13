Last Updated:

Elon Musk Informs Twitter Deal On Hold After 5% Of Accounts On Site Reported To Be Spam

Elon Musk on Friday said that his deal to buy Twitter is "temporarily on hold" the social network reported false or spam accounts comprised less than 5%

In a massive development, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday informed that the deal to buy Twitter was "temporarily on hold" after the social network reported that false or spam accounts comprised less than 5% of its 226 million monetizable daily active users. The business tycoon, who offered to buy the microblogging site for $44 billion, tweeted a link to a May 2 report on Twitter's filing. 

Musk confirms Twitter deal on hold

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

The tweet depicts the latest speedbump to hit Musk's attempted takeover of the social networking site. While writing this article, Twitter's share price had plunged 19% on the news of the deal is on hold. The company had initially announced a so-called 'poison pill' measure to prevent the takeover, before eventually accepting the buyout in late April. 

