Elon Musk Intends To Abolish Permanent Bans For Twitter Users; Here Is Why

Tesla's CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has bought Twitter, and now he is considering abolishing Twitter's permanent bans, Sputnik reported. Twitter currently has a policy of lifelong bans and some of the individuals who have been banned for life include Infowars founder Alex Jones and Milo Younopolis. Both were controversial provocateurs who were banned for making statements that were considered 'offensive' by some people. Elon Musk, during his interview with American commentator Joe Rogan, long before he purchased Twitter, had suggested that there should be a temporary 'time out' instead of a permanent ban as Twitter's permanent bans make people feel that their voice is being suppressed.

The Sputnik report mentions that if Musk does indeed abolish permanent bans, then people who were previously banned may be able to return to Twitter. Musk has already assumed the management responsibilities of the company and asked Tesla engineers to speak with product managers at Twitter and to scrutinise the internal algorithmic codes of the micro-blogging site. It isn't still clear if the former US President Donald Trump would return to the site. He was banned after protests on January 6th, near the US Capitol Hill, descended into chaos. Trump's refusal to acknowledge the results of the 2020 Presidential election also played a part in him being banned from the platform. However, Trump's supporters believe that is not fair as Hilary Clinton too did not acknowledge the election results of 2016 and attempted to undermine them by claiming without evidence that Trump won because of Russia.

Trump has claimed he won't return to Twitter

The former US President has started his own platform called Truth social and has said that he will not return to Twitter even if the ban on him is lifted. It isn't clear as of yet if he will truly choose not to use the platform even after the ban on him has been lifted as Twitter has a much wider reach than Truth social and it would be a more effective communication medium for Trump to disseminate his message. What content Twitter chooses to censor has proved crucial and how Musk's acquisition of the platform changes this will be important as well. During the 2020 election, in the month of October -- a time in which 'October surprises' emerge as controversial information about the presidential candidates was revealed -- the news about Joe Biden's son - Hunter Biden was censored by Twitter, despite the fact that the report was based on a true incident. GOP lawmakers have claimed that if Hunter Biden's laptop story was not censored by Twitter then Biden would not have won.