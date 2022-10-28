Elon Musk May Take Twitter CEO Role Alongside Chief Twit Post Firing Parag Agrawal: Report

Following the acquisition of the social media microblogging giant Twitter, Elon Musk now plans to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the company, as per reports. The development comes after Musk fired the former CEO Parag Agrawal on Thursday. The move included two other top executives of Twitter as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal and Legal Policy Head Vijaya Gadde were also fired by the new owner of Twitter.

Intending to replace Parag Agrawal, the billionaire is expected to remain CEO in the interim of the social media company but may eventually cede the role in the longer term. The billionaire acquired Twitter through a $44 billion deal. Taking the helm of the social media giant, Twitter becomes the third company headed by the billionaire after SpaceX and Tesla.

What is Twitter’s future?

The acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk puts the world’s richest man at the helm of a struggling social network and comes after six months of public and legal wrangling. Upon the acquisition, Musk’s first moves included changing the leadership of Twitter, which was made evident by his decision to fire the three top executives of the company.

In order to help Twitter fulfil its goal of being an unfiltered "common digital town square", Musk stated that anything that isn't illegal should be permitted to remain available on social media. Moreover, he revealed that Twitter’s policy of imposing permanent bans on users would also be removed, reported Gazette.

The billionaire is set to bring an immediate disruption to Twitter’s operations. This is in part because many of his ideas for implementing a transformation of the company are at odds with how it has been run for years. Musk’s goal of ensuring “free speech" on the social network may see changes to content moderation standards.

Moreover, Musk plans to restore various high-profile accounts that were kicked off Twitter for breaking the rules.