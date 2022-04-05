Elon Musk Joins Twitter's Board, CEO Parag Agrawal Expects Him To Add 'great Value'

In the latest development, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk is all set to join Twitter's board of directors. On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Musk would bring great value to the Board. "I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board [sic]," Agrawal tweeted. Meanwhile, the world's wealthiest man Musk also stated that he is looking forward to making significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months.

It is worth mentioning here that Musk purchased a massive 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. on Monday, April 4, making him the biggest outside shareholder in the company. This came weeks after the billionaire criticised the micro-blogging site for compromising on free speech and had flaunted the idea of launching his social media. Musk is renowned for being a strong supporter of fundamental rights, such as free speech, as seen by his refusal to prohibit Russian media outlets on the Starlink satellite system, citing freedom of expression as a reason.

Elon Musk holds poll over 'edit button' on Twitter

Earlier on Monday, April 4, multi-billionaire entrepreneur Musk also shared a Twitter post urging his followers to vote if they wanted an "edit button" on the microblogging site's application. The poll clocked over 10 lakh votes in the first 2 hours after it was launched on Twitter. Notably, Musk is a high-profile Twitter user and a critic, which has led to a collision between him and Twitter's current CEO, Parag Agrawal. Responding to Musk's tweet on Monday, Agrawal stated, "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

