Elon Musk Letting Go Of Twitter Deal? Ask Netizens As He Shares Witty Cartoon Of Himself

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk has recently shared a witty cartoon of himself on Twitter. Read to know how internet users responded to it.

Elon Musk

As Twitter investor is suing Tesla CEO over the handling of the $44 billion bid for the company, Elon Musk, who is known to stir up a storm with his tweets, shared a witty cartoon of himself on Twitter depicting that he is releasing a blue bird - Twitter's official mascot. However, Musk shared the post without giving any caption to it. The image shows that tech mogul is setting the blue bird free from a cage by opening the door. 

His latest post came amid all the drama surrounding his Twitter buyout. On May 13, the world’s richest man surprisingly announced that his deal to buy Twitter has been put on hold for sometime. He stated that the deal has been kept on hold as he is seeking details supporting the calculation that fake accounts do represent less than 5 per cent of users.

Mixed response to Twitter-Related Snarky Cartoon

As soon as Musk posted on Twitter, several internet users started trying to decode the significance of the image shared by him. As per DailyStar, the cartoon was made by Chinese artist Devil Pepper in April. It is to note that Musk shared the cartoon without the original creator’s signature. Therefore, some social media users hit out at Musk for sharing the image without giving any creadit to the artist. Pointing that an internet user said, “Seriously @elonmusk you really need to do the right thing and repost this with the signature. The person who did it did so out of admiration.”

Another user stated, “Dear Musk, were you the one who caged him before releasing him? please enlighten us”. “He’s letting go of the deal because he can’t afford it.

Musk's Twitter acquisition proposal

It is to mention that since Musk's acquisition proposal, Twitter's stock has gone down over 12%, while Tesla's is down roughly 28%, as part of a larger sell-off in tech stocks.  According to media reports, Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit charging Musk with participating in "unlawful conduct" in order to throw doubt on his effort to buy the social media site. According to the lawsuit, which was filed late Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Musk attempted to drive down Twitter's stock price in order to walk away from the deal or negotiate a much lower acquisition price, Associated Press reported. 

Further, the microblogging site Twitter is also mentioned as a defendant in the case, which seeks class-action status and financial compensation. 

