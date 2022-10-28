Elon Musk LIVE: Twitter Has Become 'powerful Tool Of Asymmetric Warfare,' Warns Firm's TL

Quick links:
Eddie Perez, a former Twitter civic integrity team leader, has warned Elon Musk "the free speech absolutist" that while he seems to consider Twitter a digital public square where everyone has equal voice it is a “quaint idea of the modern-day version of the town square," according to AP. Perez insisted, that’s not how the major social media platforms work.
Platforms, like twitter, have instead become powerful tools of asymmetric warfare, and many of their users don’t realize they are being manipulated with disinformation by nation states and bad domestic actors — many with significant resources, he said.
“The danger here is that in the name of ‘free speech,’ Musk will turn back the clock and make Twitter into a more potent engine of hatred, divisiveness, and misinformation about elections, public health policy, and international affairs,” meanwhile Paul Barrett, deputy director of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.
After the takeover of the platform by the tech entrepreneur and world billionaire Elon Musk, General Motors (GM) announced it would be pausing the advertising on Twitter. The company cited that it is trying to "figure out" the direction and future of the platform under the new owner Musk. Lou Paskalis, former head of media for Bank of America, however reportedly claimed that many of Twitter’s most loyal advertisers which are majorly Fortune 100 companies will not exit the site unless “some really untoward things” happen.
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform.
Musk gave one indication of where he’s headed in a tweet Friday, saying no decisions on content or reinstating of accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” is put in place. The council, he wrote, would have diverse viewpoints.
Major personnel shakeups are widely expected, with Musk ousting several top Twitter executives on Thursday. A fourth confirmed his departure, in a tweet. But Musk, the tech guru and self-proclaimed “Chief Twit,” has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company — and shared few concrete plans for how he will run it after buying it for $44 billion.
“I will be digging in more today,” he tweeted early Friday, in response to a conservative political podcaster who has complained that the platform favors liberals and secretively downgrades conservative voices.
Former President Donald Trump, an avid tweeter before he was banned, said Friday he was “very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands” but promoted his own social media site, Truth Social, that he launched after being blocked from the more widely used platform.
Meanwhile, conservative personalities on the site began recirculating long-debunked conspiracy theories, including about COVID-19 and the 2020 election, in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced. The mercurial Musk has not made it easy to anticipate what he’ll do.
Associated Press report
Bluesky, Jack Dorsey's new social media application intends to be "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it," according to Twitter co-founder. Bluesky was initially founded by Twitter in 2019, and the idea was to help develop a similar decentralized concept for the social media giant.
"The biggest and long-term goal is to build a durable and open protocol for public conversation," Dorsey wrote in a Q&A. "That it not be owned by any one organization but contributed by as many as possible," he added. "And that it is born and evolved on the internet with the same principles."
'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility, the company explains in a release, as it announced the launch of a new social media application. "It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company," the release stated. "We're calling the application we're building Bluesky because it will be a portal to the world of possibility on top of the AT Protocol."
Dorsey who co-founded Twitter in 2006, stepped down as the company's CEO in November. On Friday, Musk, 51, took over the company.
Reports have emerged that Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey is beta testing a new social media application. As Elon Musk took over the microblogging site Twitter, Dorsey announced that his decentralized social app Bluesky is in the Beta testing stage. "The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility," the company, on which Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey serves as a board member, announced. "The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process," it added. Furthermore, the firm stated in a release that it will iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it's ready, we'll move to the open beta."
Amendments made to IT rules which came into effect y'day. Our mission is to make internet open, safe&trusted. As per amended rules, intermediary has to ensure that no unlawful content is posted online. Internet can’t be party to deliberate misinformation:Union Min R Chandrasekhar pic.twitter.com/16yFKLFBCf— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022
Twitter’s stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The delisting will happen on the same day as the US midterm elections. This comes as Elon Musk took over the company late Thursday.
Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, said that the banned users from the platform will not be reinstated until after a review by a “content moderation council”. Employees have been waiting to hear Musk's plans about the site over speculations that he will loosen thecontent moderation and reverse permanent bans on controversial accounts, according to reports.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently stated that there won't be any immediate modifications to Twitter's content moderation policies. This came after billionaire Musk has successfully taken over Twitter after concluding a $44 billion acquisition deal. Taking to Twitter, he clarified, “To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter's content moderation policies". Musk also noted that a council would be established to make crucial moderation decisions for the microblogging platform.
To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policies https://t.co/k4guTsXOIu— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2022
American rapper Kanye West, who was suspended for posting anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter, is back on the platform a day after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the micro-blogging site following his $44 billion deal. Kanye's Twitter account was restricted earlier this month after he posted anti-semitic comments on the platform, thereby violating its policy.
Elon Musk has again reiterated that no banned Twitter accounts will be restored before a review by the new "content moderation council".
Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration. In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn't stop users from cheering — or criticizing — what they expected to be a quick embrace of Musk's pledges to cut back on moderation in what he has said is an effort to promote free speech.
Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk commented on the Ligma hoax soon after it broke. "Ligma Johnson had it coming," he joked.
Ligma Johnson had it coming 🍆 💦 pic.twitter.com/CgjrOV5eM2— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. However, in the last 24 hours of his takeover, he has taken several tweets, revealing its new policy. In the latest, he wrote, "Comedy is now legal on Twitter."
Comedy is now legal on Twitter— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk says no banned Twitter accounts will be restored before a review by the new "content moderation council". "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," he tweeted.
Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.
Union MoS Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while speaking about the new IT laws, said it was crucial to amend the legislation in order to realise India's goal of an open, safe, trusted, and accountable Internet. Also, it marks a new partnership between the government and Internet Intermediaries in making as well as keeping the country's interest safe and trusted for all Indians: Union MoS Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
These IT rules are the next step to realizing our goals of open, safe & trusted, accountable Internet & also marks a new partnership b/w Govt & Internet Intermediaries in making & keeping our Interest safe & trusted for all Indians: Union MoS Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar pic.twitter.com/5LdZ28AYiV— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022
#BREAKING | Centre amends IT Rules. Amended rules make it mandatory for intermediaries like— Republic (@republic) October 28, 2022
Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc to comply with Constitution of India provisions and India's sovereign laws, informs @KanchanGupta
Tune in - https://t.co/lwn5pwaiYk pic.twitter.com/7fcesWu8NA
Former Prime Minister of Belgium Guy Verhofstadt is calling for more social media regulation. “So one man @elonmusk now owns the biggest debate in the world”, he tweeted. “The need for rules and accountability is bigger than ever ! Self-regulation in social media has never worked… even with lesser characters than his."
So one man @elonmusk now owns the biggest debate in the world…— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) October 28, 2022
The need for rules and accountability is bigger than ever !
Self-regulation in social media has never worked… even with lesser characters than his pic.twitter.com/h7LYYxVo4W
EU on Friday expressed concern over the platform "free speech" and content moderation after Elon Musk's takeover. Twitter will “fly by our rules," EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, wrote on the platform. The politician was responding to Musk’s earlier tweet saying “the bird is freed."
Today @elonmusk and I wanted to share a quick message with you on platform regulation 🇪🇺#DSA pic.twitter.com/nvP5FEXECY— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) May 9, 2022
Ex-US president Donald Trump on Friday reacted to the takeover of the microblogging site Twitter, saying that it is in “sane hands” after the tech entrepreneur Elon Musk closed the $44bn deal. He, although, made no mention of whether his own account would be reinstated. The ex-US commander-in-chief was banned from the site for allegedly inciting violence during the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riots. Trump stated that the platform now “looks and works better," in a post he shared on Truth Social.
“I LOVE TRUTH,” Trump wrote.
An SEC filing on Friday confirmed billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's takeover of the social media company Twitter. The shares were also removed from the New York stock exchange. Merger of Twitter, Inc. and X Holdings II, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of X Holdings I, Inc., wholly owned by Elon R. Musk became effective on October 27, 2022, the filing stated, as viewed by Guardian. The paper reports that each share of Twitter, Inc. Common Stock was exchanged for USD 54.20 without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes in full cash.
Elon Musk has scheduled a meeting for Friday with a simple directive to the employees to "bring code.’”“The very evening the deal was signed, engineering team managers hastily messaged their staffers. Meetings with Musk had been scheduled for Friday morning with a simple directive: ‘bring code,'" a source told The Independent paper.
India's expectation of Twitter complying with the country's rules for social media platforms will not change with its takeover by Elon Musk, according to a senior minister. The world's richest man and CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc has become Twitter Inc's new owner and the self-described free speech absolutist fired top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.
"How does it matter to government who owns what. Our laws and rules are applicable to platforms regardless of who owns it or who doesn't own it," Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told PTI in reply to a specific question on the ownership change at Twitter.
Musk's claim of allowing free speech on the platform has enthused many, particularly those who were banned by Twitter for violation of rules. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour, took to Instagram on Friday to hail articles about Musk's takeover. She re-shared a fan's post in which he asked Elon Musk to restore the actor's account. Musk, who is the world's richest man, had in April made an unsolicited take-it-or-leave-it USD 44 billion takeover offer.
India is one of the largest markets for social media companies, and Twitter is no exception. Twitter has millions of users in India - a country that offers a huge potential market for all internet giants not just in terms of users but also advertising. But the microblogging platform has had confrontations with the government, the most recent being compliance with the new IT rules.
Musk himself had a track record of standoffs with the government over import duties. Telsa wants higher import duties slashed, a move opposed by local companies.Starlink, a part of Musk's SpaceX, was barred in November 2021 from accepting pre-orders for its satellite broadband services in India without a licence.
Government sources said Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink has applied for a licence now. Twitter is extensively used by several government handles, politicians and businesses as a medium of disseminating views and information. Notably, Musk's takeover comes at a time when India is all set to tweak IT rules to make way for the setting up of grievance appellate panels that will be able to review content moderation decisions by social media companies like Twitter and Meta.
There have been reports that digital platforms are acting arbitrarily in pulling down content and 'de-platforming'. The formation of government-appointed grievance appellate panels in the coming weeks and months will arm users with a robust grievance appeal mechanism in form of appellate committees. The panels will look into appeals filed by individuals against decisions of grievance officers of social media platforms.
As it is, big social media firms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms. Concerns have been flagged by some quarters, time and again, over digital platforms acting arbitrarily in pulling down content and 'de-platforming' users.
The government notified IT rules last year to make digital intermediaries more accountable and responsible for content hosted on their platforms. The IT rules mandate large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and actions taken. The rules required social media companies to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist in investigations.
But even after providing for the redressal mechanism through the IT Rules 2021, user grievances remained unresolved, prompting the government to step in and propose an appellate jurisdiction framework. The government has, all along, emphasised that safety and trust are public policy objectives and mission, and it will do all it takes to ensure suitable safeguards are in place for digital citizens navigating online and social media space.
After reports that digital platforms were acting arbitrarily in pulling down content and 'de-platforming', the government made it amply clear that social media companies cannot undermine the constitutional rights of citizens, and that internet must be a safe and trusted place with all platforms accountable to their users. There is growing discontent among a section of users who allege that digital platforms have been indulging in arbitrary acts in taking down content or not responding fast enough to grievances, despite users red-flagging them.
(PTI Report)
As Musk has taken over Twitter after closing the purchase bid on Friday, reports have emerged that the outgoing top executives have received a large payout as they left. Parag Agrawal, the former head of Twitter, is expected to receive the largest payout of $38.7 million. Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer would get $25.4 million payout. Vijaya Gadde, the chief legal officer, is reportedly going to get $12.5 million amount while Sarah Personette, the chief customer officer, would get $11.2 million.
Biden administration is reportedly considering conducting a national security review on at least two of Elon Musk’s business ventures including the Twitter purchase bid. Sources familiar with the matter were reported saying that Musk's acquisition of Twitter and his management of the SpaceX Starlink satellite network will both be under review. The review is launched in response to the financial support of non-US investors in Musk's Twitter bid, the report claimed, adding that it included the Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud; Qatar Holding, which is part of the Qatar Investment Authority; and Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.
White House, although, did not admit to the development at a briefing. The national security spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, said: “We don’t know of any such discussions.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to become the chief executive officer (CEO) at Twitter Inc., according to new reports. According to the sources familiar with the matter, Musk, who sealed the $44 billion deal of purchasing Twitter might lead the social media giant along with his EV car company Tesla Inc. and SpaceX. Musk earlier today fired Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal, and other executives after the takeover. For now, he is expected to remain as interim CEO.
In a tweet on Friday, Sophie Zhang, the Facebook whistleblower, said that Musk’s actions while in control of Twitter are unforeseeable. She stressed that one has no idea what Tesla boss "will do now in-office.”
“Elon Musk is the equivalent of a politician promising to cut taxes, increase military/social spending, and eliminate the national debt”, the Facebook whistleblower wrote on Twitter. “All of these ideas sound excellent to the aam admi, but are collectively impossible. You hence have no idea what he will do now in-office.”
E.g. on free speech:— Sophie Zhang（张学菲） (@szhang_ds) October 28, 2022
- "Sorry to be a free speech absolutist." - 3/4/22
- "If there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should be either deleted or made invisible" - 05/10/22
- "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all-hellscape where anything can be said" - 10/27/22
EU's commissioner for internal market, Thierry Breton, on Friday said that the Tesla CEO Elon Musk will comply with international laws around social media. “In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules”, he tweeted.
👋 @elonmusk— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) October 28, 2022
In Europe, the bird will fly by our 🇪🇺 rules.#DSA https://t.co/95W3qzYsal
Elon Musk believes that Twitter is "unfairly infringing" free speech rights by blocking misinformation or graphic content, Pinar Yildirim, associate professor of marketing at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, told Associated Press. According to the tech analyst, there may also be a realization that no content moderation, in the long run, would be bad for business, and would put Twitter at risk of losing advertisers and subscribers.
“You do not want a place where consumers just simply are bombarded with things they do not want to hear about, and the platform takes no responsibility,” Yildirim reportedly stated, speaking in content to the takeover of the platform by the billionaire enterpreneur.
As Elon Musk and Twitter have finally closed a deal on the purchase to avoid a trial in November, here’s a timeline to the major events in the deal saga.
Musk starts buying shares of Twitter in near-daily installments, amassing a 5% stake in the company by mid-March.
Musk, who has tens of millions of Twitter followers and is active on the site, says he is giving “serious thought” to building an alternative to Twitter, questioning the platform’s commitment to “free speech” and the issue of "democracy." he reaches out to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
After privately informing Twitter of his growing stake in the company, Musk starts conversations with its CEO and board members about potentially joining the board.
A regulatory filing reveals that Musk has rapidly become the largest shareholder of Twitter after acquiring a 9% stake, or 73.5 million shares, worth about $3 billion.
Musk is offered a seat on Twitter’s board on the condition he amass no more than 14.9% of the company’s stock. CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet that “it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”
Elon musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal feud online after former questions: “Is Twitter dying?” and gets a message from Agrawal calling the criticism unhelpful. Musk tersely responds: “This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private.”
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announces Musk will not be joining the board after all.
Twitter reveals in a securities filing that Musk has offered to buy the company outright for about $44 billion.
Musk lines up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter. Twitter board is under pressure to negotiate.
Musk reaches a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion.
Musk sells roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase of Twitter, according to regulatory filings.
In a hint at how he would change Twitter, Musk says he’d reverse Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump and calls Twitter's decision to ban Trump as “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.”
Musk declares his plan to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold," pinpoint the number of fake accounts.
Musk threatens to end his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter over information that he requested from the company.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete the deal, Musk countersues.
A Delaware judge says the Musk-Twitter legal dispute will go to trial in October.
Musk offers to go through with his original proposal to buy Twitter for $44 billion.
Delaware judge delays Oct. 17 trial until November and gives both sides until Oct. 28 to reach an agreement to close the deal.
Reports emerged that Elon Musk told prospective Twitter investors that he plans to lay off 75% of the company’s 7,500 employees.
Musk visits Twitter HQ in san Francisco with a kitchen sink, posts on Twitter "let that sink in!"
Musk takes control of Twitter and fires the company’s CEO, chief financial officer, and general counsel.