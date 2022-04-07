Elon Musk Mocks Himself With A Meme Over First Twitter Board Meeting Since Appointment

Elon Musk now seems to be excited about the next company board meeting after breaking the internet by emerging as the biggest Twitter Inc. stakeholder. The billionaire had bought over 9% of stakes worth nearly $3 billion and was appointed to the board by CEO Parag Agarwal on Tuesday. While his attendance at the board meeting is guaranteed now, Musk posted a meme over the same, mocking himself and predicting what could happen next.

The picture is from 2018, when Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, a podcast hosted by MMA expert and comedian Joe Rogan. The episode, which was over two hours and thirty minutes long was an absolute hit as the billionaire discussed a number of topics such as colonising Mars, Tesla and SpaceX. Musk's appearance, however, got famous for another reason- Musk smoking Marijuana with Rogan- which flooded the internet with memes. Known as a meme lover himself, the Twitter-savvy billionaire seems to have got on board with his fans who still aren't over the podcast.

Musk mocks the idea of an edit button on Twitter

Just days after conducting a poll on the idea of introducing an edit option on Twitter, Musk posted another meme today over the same. The Tesla and SpaceX had owner had conducted a poll for his followers asking if an edit button is needed, to which 73.6% of the 44,06,764 users voted yes.

Twitter itself, however, posted a tweet later claiming that it was working on an edit option since 2021 and that it did not get an idea from any poll. Meanwhile, the micro-blogging site's spokesperson, Adrian Zamora, in a statement to The Verge, has clarified that Musk would get no special treatment in the company despite his 'biggest shareholder' status. Zamora said Twitter is "committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules" implying that Musk can still be banned or suspended over violation of policies.

Image: AP