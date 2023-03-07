As Twitter continues laying off its employees, the CEO of the social media networking site, Elon Musk, mocked a former employee of the firm who asked about his job status. The Twitter employee and Musk had a long Twitter thread, in which they went back and forth until the Tesla CEO laughed off when asked about the employee’s job status. The conversation between the two happened in the midst of reports that the social media networking site is continuing with the layoffs, despite Musk’s proclamation that the company is done with firing people.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user and a former Twitter employee named 'Halli' tagged Elon Musk in his tweet to inquire about his job status. In the tweet, the Twitter CEO wrote that about nine days ago, he lost his access to the work computer and similar things happened to at least 200 employees. In his query, Halli made it clear that while he lost access to his computer, the HR at Twitter was not able to “confirm” whether he is still part of Twitter. "Dear @elonmusk, 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However, your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?” Halli wrote on Tuesday. Responding to this, Musk wrote, “What work have you been doing?"

Halli then brought out the confidentiality clause he was under and asked for Musk’s lawyer’s permission to answer the question. “I would need to break confidentiality to answer this question here. If you have your lawyers share in writing that I can do that then I'd be happy to discuss that openly!" Halli wrote. Musk then gave a nod to Halli's request and the Twitter employee started listing out what he did in the organisation. Halli talked about his effort to save over $500k on one “SaaS contract” and about how he led “prioritization of design projects”. When Musk asked to elaborate more on SaaS contracts and design projects, the Ex-Twitter employee wrote, “Figma. All active design projects.” Musk then went on to mock the employee.

The saga went on

Halli tried to go further and explained more about what he did, from hiring a design manager to catering to the younger user. Musk then went on to ask for proof of his work. “Level up from what design to what? Pics or it didn’t happen. We haven’t hired design roles in 4 months. What changes did you make to help with the youths?” he wrote. The conversation went on for a while until Musk took another jab at the ex-Twitter employee. He shared a clip from the 1999 movie Office Space and wrote, “What you do here?” Halli asserted that the company has every right to fire him, however, his concern was the fact that he wasn’t intimidated. The whole saga ended then and there however, the Twitter thread went viral instantly.

Last month, Twitter started a fresh round of layoffs by firing about 10% of roughly 2,000 employees who were still working in the company, The New York Times reported. At least 200 employees were fired in the fresh set of layoffs. Musk is already dealing with a class action lawsuit, which was filed by former Twitter employees over the firm’s arbitrary actions.