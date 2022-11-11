Elon Musk Mocks Twitter Critics Whilst FTC Monitors Developments In The Company

As Elon Musk's Twitter continues to witness a surge in verified accounts impersonating someone else, Elon Musk is attempting to mock people who are critical of the way he is handling Twitter. "I love when people complain about Twitter on Twitter," wrote Musk, mocking Twitter critics. However, it is not just some Twitter users who are critical of Musk.

I love when people complain about Twitter … on Twitter 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

According to a report from Business Insider, the Federal Trade Commission of the US is tracking developments in Twitter with "deep concern". FTC's admission that it is tracking developments at Twitter comes after US President Joe Biden's statement that Elon Musk's ties with other nations need to be "looked at". Changes made by Elon Musk have reportedly bypassed Twitter's standard data governance processes, raising concerns about privacy.

Lawyer working at Twitter asks employees to seek "whistleblower protection"

A lawyer working at Twitter is asking company employees to seek "whistleblower protection" if they feel uncomfortable with anything they are being asked to do, as per a report by Verge. Twitter's chief privacy officer, chief information security officer and chief compliance officer have all tendered their resignation. The Verge report adds, “Elon has shown that his only priority with Twitter users is how to monetise them. I do not believe he cares about the human rights activists. the dissidents, our users in un-monetizable regions, and all the other users who have made Twitter the global town square you have all spent so long building, and we all love," a lawyer working at the company's privacy team wrote in the Slack channel, which is visible to all employees.

Twitter has been in trouble with the FTC in the past as well. Back in May, the company was caught using the personal information of users to target ads. The company and FTC both reached a settlement, if Twitter violates that agreement, it'll be liable to pay fines worth billions of dollars. On Thursday, Elon Musk wrote an email to Twitter employees, attempting to address the concerns that emerged after the FTC's statement. “I cannot emphasize enough that Twitter will do whatever it takes to adhere to both the letter and spirit of the FTC consent decree. Anything you read to the contrary is absolutely false. The same goes for any other government regulatory matters where Twitter operates," Musk's email read.