Elon Musk Not Keen To Assume Twitter CEO Position; "I Would Rather Drive The Product..."

While addressing the Qatar Economic Forum on June 21, tech mogul Elon Musk asserted that he is not interested in assuming the CEO position of microblogging platform, Twitter. In a virtual interaction with Bloomberg's John Micklethwait, Musk stated that he would rather 'drive the product', adding that his designation is 'less important.'

"I would drive the product, which is what I do at SpaceX and Tesla", Musk said when asked if he would step in as the CEO. "Whether I am called the CEO or something else is much less important," he added.

Earlier last week, Musk held a direct meeting with Twitter employees for the first time ever since he proposed to acquire the social media major for $44 billion. In the virtual meeting, Musk reportedly reiterated his stance of being all-inclusive regarding the usability of Twitter and also addressed the concerns of its employees including the layoffs.

Will China cause trouble for Musk after buying Twitter?

Since Musk is looking to safeguard free speech on Twitter by making it a virtual Town Square, he was asked if his acquisition of the platform land him in trouble with China. It is pertinent to mention here that China does not allow its citizens access to Twitter, as instead, they use an alternative to the platform, Weibo. Citing the same, Musk said that since China does not have Twitter, it would not interfere with free speech or press freedom in the US. "I don't think there is going to be an issue," he said.

It is worth noting, however, that China is one of Musk's biggest markets since his electric car company, Tesla, is raking in profits by selling electric vehicles. Experts believe that Beijing could use this as a bargaining chip if Twitter users, even in the US, start talking about China's expansionist policies and the most discussed issue of Taiwan, the island nation that it claims to own.

In his address at the forum, Musk also opened up on the recent controversy surrounding the lawsuit filed against him and his companies Tesla and SpaceX for an alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme run by him. Rejecting the allegations, Musk said that he never encouraged anyone to invest in cryptocurrencies. "In the case of Tesla, SpaceX, myself, we all did buy some Bitcoin, but it’s a small percentage of our total cash assets", Musk added.