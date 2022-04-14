Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For About $43 Billion; Agrees To Pay $54.20 Per Share

Just days after refusing to join Twitter's Board of Directors, Elon Musk has now made a massive offer to the company. The billionaire is eyeing to become the owner of the micro-blogging site by buying it out for about $43 billion. Musk has offered to pay $54.20 per share in cash which is a 54% premium of the closing price on January 28 and a 38% premium to the closing price on April 1.

The offer was announced by Musk at the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, April 14. Confirming the same on Twitter, the Tesla CEO shared the link to his offer and wrote: "I made an offer."

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

This comes after the 50-year-old became the largest stakeholder of the company when he bought about 9% Twitter stake worth about $3 billion. Currently, Musk owns 7,34,86,938 shares, which is four times to what former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey owned.

In the regulatory filing, Musk reportedly reiterated his stance on free speech which, according to him, is not currently a priority on Twitter. Before becoming Twitter’s biggest shareholder, he even held a poll asking his fans if they believe Twitter believes in upholding freedom of expression.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk said in the filing.

It is worth noting that Twitter’s current market capitalisation stands at $37 billion. Musk, on the other hand, is currently the world’s richest man with a total net worth of $273 billion, according to Forbes. The billionaire’s recent announcement comes as a surprise to many after he fooled everyone, including Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, about his interest in joining the social media’s Board of Directors.

Agarwal had shared the news on Tuesday and had welcomed Musk saying that the latter would add ‘great value’ to the company. Much to everyone’s surprise, Agarwal revealed that Musk has decided otherwise, an announcement which was followed by the latter deleting all his tweets about making changes on Twitter.

Musk sued over non-compliance in purchase of Twitter shares

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the Tesla founder has been accused of breaching laws while acquiring Twitter's shares. Musk's Twitter stock purchase took a whole new twist with the filing of a lawsuit charging him with breaches of compliance; it maintained that he purposefully and illegally delayed the process to disclose his stake in the social media giant so he could buy more shares at a lower rate.

