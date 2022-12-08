Elon Musk On The Verge To Lose His Long-held Title Of The World's Richest Person

Billionaire Elon Musk was about to lose his long-held title of the world's richest person on Wednesday morning, followed by months of tumult at Twitter and his various other business interests. On the Forbes real-time billionaires list, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury goods firm LVMH, temporarily overtook Musk. Elon Musk regained a slight edge over Arnault, only to lose the top spot. As per Forbes, estimated Arnault's wealth stood at US$ 185.8 billion and Musk's was at US$185.4 billion as of 11.35 am (US time).

Musk is back to the top again



However, Musk is back again at the top spot, with a strong US $48 billion gap between him and the next wealthiest man, Jeff Bezos. Also, according to the real-time list this morning, Elon Musk's worth is estimated to be US$ 219 billion, Jeff Bezos is worth US$171 billion and Arnault has a fortune of US$158 billion. Musk's wealth went down on a day in which shares of his electric vehicle firm Tesla slipped nearly 4%. The stocks of Tesla, in which Musk has the bulk of estimated wealth invested, have gone down to about 60% since January due to recession fears and macroeconomic uncertainty grip investors.



Tesla investors showed their frustration after Musk engaged in a media brawl over his US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Musk sold Tesla shares a lot of times to fund his recent takeover.



Musk was at the top spot on Forbes' list since September of last year and his wealth then stood at an all-time high of US$320.3 billion on November 4, 2021. Elon Musk co-founded the brain chip firm Neuralink and also the tunnel-drilling Boring Company.

