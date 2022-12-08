Last Updated:

Elon Musk On The Verge To Lose His Long-held Title Of The World's Richest Person

Elon Musk was about to lose his long-held title of world's richest person on Wednesday morning. It follows months of tumult at Twitter.

Written By
Abheet Sajwan
Elon Musk

Image: AP


Billionaire Elon Musk was about to lose his long-held title of the world's richest person on Wednesday morning, followed by months of tumult at Twitter and his various other business interests. On the Forbes real-time billionaires list, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury goods firm LVMH, temporarily overtook Musk. Elon Musk regained a slight edge over Arnault, only to lose the top spot. As per Forbes, estimated Arnault's wealth stood at US$ 185.8 billion and Musk's was at US$185.4 billion as of 11.35 am (US time).

Musk is back to the top again


However, Musk is back again at the top spot, with a strong US $48 billion gap between him and the next wealthiest man, Jeff Bezos. Also, according to the real-time list this morning, Elon Musk's worth is estimated to be US$ 219 billion, Jeff Bezos is worth US$171 billion and Arnault has a fortune of US$158 billion. Musk's wealth went down on a day in which shares of his electric vehicle firm Tesla slipped nearly 4%. The stocks of Tesla, in which Musk has the bulk of estimated wealth invested, have gone down to about 60% since January due to recession fears and macroeconomic uncertainty grip investors.


Tesla investors showed their frustration after Musk engaged in a media brawl over his US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Musk sold Tesla shares a lot of times to fund his recent takeover.

READ | Elon Musk chides San Francisco Mayor for probe over makeshift bedrooms at Twitter HQ


Musk was at the top spot on Forbes' list since September of last year and his wealth then stood at an all-time high of US$320.3 billion on November 4, 2021. Elon Musk co-founded the brain chip firm Neuralink and also the tunnel-drilling Boring Company.
 

READ | Elon Musk's brain chip firm Neuralink kept 'suffering animals alive for no reason': Report
READ | Here's what Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink does & a look at challenges it faces
COMMENT