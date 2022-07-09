Elon Musk Pulls Out Of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Data On Fake Accounts

Elon Musk on Friday announced that he was pulling out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter because the website failed to produce information on spam accounts. However, Twitter’s chairman Bret Taylo said that the board has planned to pursue legal action against Tesla CEO and the world’s richest person who had offered to acquire Twitter. Musk’s lawyers called out Twitter for not fulfilling the terms and conditions of the deal in a letter filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information," the letter reads.

But, Taylo expressed hope of winning the lawsuit against Musk. Twitter’s chairman took to Twitter minutes after Musk announced the suspension of the deal and said, “The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk…”

The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery. — Bret Taylor (@btaylor) July 8, 2022

However, Tesla CEO’s lawyers said in the filing that Twitter had failed or refused to respond to several requests for information on fake or spam accounts. Musk has repeatedly said that the information on such accounts was essential to Twitter’s business performance and he had previously warned that the deal would be suspended if he doesn’t get the required data.

"Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement," the filing said.

The latest announcements from both sides are the latest in the months-old saga between Twitter and Musk after the billionaire caused a stir and clinched a $44 billion deal for Twitter in April. But the deal was stuck in limbo as Musk demanded the company to prove that spam bots account on the platform account for less than 5%.

What are the terms of Musk abandoning Twitter deal?

The terms of the deal between the social media platform and the billion require Musk to pay a $1 billion breakup fee if he fails to complete the transaction. While Musk decided to abandon the deal, the decision is expected to trigger a long legal tiff between both sides. The latest update came just a day after the Washington Post cited three anonymous sources and stated that the Twitter-Musk deal was “in jeopardy” over social media failing to produce information on fake accounts.

Image: AP/Shutterstock