Elon Musk Puts Forth Conditions To Allow Remote Work For Twitter Employees; Details Here

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has laid out three conditions under which Twitter employees will be allowed to work from home. During a meeting on November 11, Elon Musk informed Twitter employees that they need to show up for work at the office. Elon Musk clarified Twitter's work from home policy when a user called Balinares claimed that Musk ordered Twitter employees in Ireland back to work.

"So, word around is, @elonmusk has ordered his Ireland workforce back to Dublin by Monday Or Else. There is literally not enough housing in Dublin for them to do so," read Balinares' tweet. A letter attached to the tweet said that Musk has asked all Twitter employees to work from Twitter's office in Dublin. The letter went on to claim that it is an unreasonable demand as Ireland is currently witnessing a cost of living crisis. The letter added that Musk has no idea how hard it is to get a house in Dublin. Musk responded to the tweet by denying Balinares' claim. "This is false. Anyone who can be in office, should be. However, if not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine. Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence. Same policy as Tesla & SpaceX," wrote Musk.

Meanwhile, whilst attending the G20 summit virtually, Elon Musk said that he is working "day and night, seven days a week". "I would not recommend it," he added. Musk is famous for sleeping on the factory floor of Tesla, during the early days of the company, to motivate his workers. "I could be in a yatch, drinking cocktail, I like cocktail, but I choose not to do that," he said in one of the interviews. When one user wrote on Twitter that coming to work is an antiquated concept, Musk responded by writing, "they should pretend to work somewhere else."