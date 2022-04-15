Elon Musk Puts Up Opinion Poll To Ask Shareholders To Decide On His Twitter Bid

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again floated an opinion poll on Twitter,saying that the organisation's shareholders should decide on his "best and final" offer to acquire 100% of the microblogging site with $54.20 per share in cash. Musk, who often promotes cryptocurrencies through the social media giant, has employed a corporate raider-style game plan to put the decision of acquisition on all company shareholders. Notably, in business, a corporate raid is the process of buying a large stake in a corporation. The large share purchase gives the corporate raider significant voting rights in the company. The investor then utilises the opportunity to undertake measures designed to increase the share value. Usually, the measures floated by the major investor are opposite to the desires and practices of the corporation's current management.

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

On Friday morning, he took to Twitter and posted an opinion poll with two options 'Yes' or 'No', "Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board." Notably, the tweet of the world's richest man is significant in order to alter the current working format of the company. Currently, the board of directors decide 'what is good; and 'what is bad for the company'. However, Musk wants shareholders to decide the 'good and bad' of the organisation, not the board of directors.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed into a private company," he said in his 13 D filing.

Will endeavor to keep as many shareholders in privatized Twitter as allowed by law — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

Musk vows to unlock the potential of Twitter

It is worth mentioning that the "Schedule 13D" is an SEC filing that must be submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission within 10 days by anyone who acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of any class of publicly traded securities in a public company. Currently, Musk owns nearly 9% of Twitter's stake. "As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," he wrote. "Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it," he stressed.

According to the financial disclosure, Musk, on Saturday, informed that he wouldn't be joining the team of Twitter board of directors. Backing Musk's decision, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said Tesla CEO not joining the board of directors was “for the best”. However, he too didn’t give explicit reasons in a statement published on Monday.

