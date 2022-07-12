Elon Musk Quips It's Time For Trump To 'sail Into Sunset' Amid War Of Words With Ex-POTUS

It’s time for former US President Donald Trump to “hang up his hat and sail into the sunset”, said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday while responding to a tweet. Musk, who only recently pulled out from the $44 billion Twitter deal and prompted a lawsuit against him, took a jibe at the former US President after Trump referred to Tesla CEO as “another bull**** artist”. The war of words between Musk and Trump began after the US President claimed that the SpaceX founder voted for him. However, the billionaire refuted the claim, stating it was “not true”.

Musk replied to a news website sharing a clip from Trump’s ‘save America’ rally in Anchorage, Alaska, where the former US President said, “You know what he (Elon Musk) said the other day, that he never voted for Republicans. You know he told me he voted for me. So he is another bull**** artist”. Trump even brought up Musk’s botched deal with Twitter in his attack and said, “Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me...He has got himself in a mess”.

In response, Musk wrote on Twitter, “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems [Democrats] should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

Musk laughs off Twitter's lawsuit against him

Meanwhile, Musk, who pulled out of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter recently, snubbed the lawsuit filed by the microblogging website in classic meme fashion. The billionaire is known to cause a stir on social media, impacting crypto values among other repercussions with his cryptic tweets. Now, just two days after he abandoned the Twitter deal and the website sued Musk, the Tesla CEO shared a meme laughing off the legal action taken by the giant.

Musk sought to suspend the acquisition deal with Twitter claiming that the website failed to provide the data on fake and spam accounts. However, now that Twitter has taken the matter to the court, Musk posted a meme about how Twitter would have to reveal the data on fake accounts to both, the billionaire and to the jury. The meme was in a grid form with two columns, one with his laughing images and another with updates on the Twitter deal.

While the first remark read, “They said I couldn't buy Twitter” followed by “Then, they wouldn't disclose Bot information”. The last remark stated, “Now, they want to force me to buy Twitter in court”.

Elon Musk on Friday announced that he was pulling out of the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter because the website failed to produce information on spam accounts. However, Twitter’s chairman Bret Taylor said that the board has planned to pursue legal action against Tesla's CEO and the world’s richest person who had offered to acquire Twitter. Musk’s lawyers called out Twitter for not fulfilling the terms and conditions of the deal in a letter filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: AP