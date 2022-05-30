Elon Musk Quips Twitter Allowing 2,400 Tweets Per Day To A User Is 'Very Bot-Friendly'

Highlighting the issue of fake or spam accounts on Twitter once again, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Sunday, said that the micro-blogging platform has 'very bot-friendly rules'. The business tycoon responded to a follower who posted about 'current technical Twitter limits'.

The Twitter user shared a screengrab of the "Current Twitter limits" and wrote, "None of these @Twitter limits are aligned with the goal of human-to-human interactions @elonmusk. Like 1 tweet every 36 seconds during 24 hours is not human behaviour. Neither is changing your account’s email address 4 times per hour."

"For reference, one of the most, if not the most prolific account in the Tesla Twitter community has an average of 274 tweets per day or 1 tweet every 5 minutes," the follower added. Agreeing with the user, Musk replied, "Totally, these are very bot-friendly rules!"

None of these @Twitter limits are aligned with the goal of human-to-human interactions @elonmusk



Like 1 tweet every 36 seconds during 24 hours is not human behavior. Neither is changing your account's email address 4 times per hour. pic.twitter.com/vHCXNO0XsQ — ALEX (@ajtourville) May 28, 2022

Totally, these are very bot-friendly rules! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

The current Twitter technical limits are as follows- Direct Messages (DMs) limit is 1,000 messages per day, on the other hand, 2,400 per day is for tweets. It also mentions that a user can "change to account email" four times in an hour, and the technical "follow limit" is 400 per day.

Elon Musk asks SEC to probe Twitter's claims

This comes after Elon Musk asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to probe whether the claims made by the micro-blogging platform on the number of its user base are true. The company has said that less than five per cent of its monetisable daily active users or mDAUs are fake. While the businessman believes that the numbers are "four times higher."

Taking to Twitter, Musk had said, "20 per cent fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of less than 5 per cent. This deal cannot move forward until he does."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Twitter shareholders have sued the CEO and the social networking platform for their handling of a disorganised acquisition procedure, which is still going on. Filing a lawsuit, the shareholders accused Musk of engaging in 'unlawful conduct' in order to cast doubt on attempting to purchase Twitter.

On April 4, the SpaceX owner had announced Twitter's takeover for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share, ten days later. In a bid to purchase the social media site, Musk has also sold and pledged a portion of his Tesla shares as security for loans.