Elon Musk Quotes Robert Frost's Romantic Poem 'A Line Storm Song' Amid Talks With Twitter

Elon Musk quoted renowned poet Robert Frost as he tweeted, "And be my love in the rain", while Twitter negotiates with the billionaire for a takeover.

Elon Musk

As he heads toward becoming the sole owner of Twitter, tech mogul Elon Musk is having some fun time on the social microblogging major that he often keeps polarised. At the final stages of negotiations with Twitter, the billionaire has quoted renowned poet Robert Frost's romantic poem A Line Storm Song. Musk, who often posts cryptic yet witty tweets, wrote the verse, "And be my love in the rain".

His recent tweet craving for 'love' is not the first such post as he had posted a similar tweet on April 17 asking to "love me tender". Referring to the iconic 1956 song crooned by rockstar Elvis Presley, the tweet made netizens wonder if Musk is offering a tender to Twitter's shareholders to take control of the company. 

Elon Musk, a free speech absolutist

The Tesla boss has reiterated time and again that he is a free speech absolutist and also that Twitter does not consider it to be a priority. After quoting Frost, Musk posted yet another tweet wherein he hoped his critics to remain on Twitter following his takeover. "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means", Musk wrote. 

Earlier last month, Musk held multiple polls on Twitter over freedom of speech, saying, "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy". As for his Twitter takeover, the billionaire had offered to pay $54.20 per share for acquiring a 100% stake in the social media site. While the previous amount of the buyout was $43 billion, Musk in a recent filing with the US securities regulators revealed that he has $46 billion lined up for making the purchase. 

According to multiple reports, Musk has been conversing with 11 Twitter board members for the deal, which could be finalised this week. Moreover, the micro-blogging site will report its earnings on Thursday, a timeline which is being seen as the potential buyout date, Wall Street Journal reported. 

