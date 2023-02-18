Elon Musk Raps US-based Media House For 'spreading Misinformation'; Claims There Was A Bug

The Platformer, which is a news agency based in San Fransisco, US, released a news report in which they claimed that Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been manipulating the micro-blogging platform. Following this, the billionaire slammed the media source for 'spreading misinformation'. This comes after an article which was published by a US-based media firm on February 15, titled, " Yes, Elon Musk created a special system for showing you all his tweets first."

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, "Several major media sources incorrectly reported that my Tweets were boosted above normal levels earlier this week. A review of my Tweet likes & views over the past 6 months, especially as a ratio of followers, shows this to be false. We did have a bug that briefly caused replies to have the same prominence as primary Tweets, but that has now been fixed."

We did have a bug that briefly caused… https://t.co/nM3SgUfoM7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

In a separate tweet, Musk also shared that the algorithm would be changed and in the coming months one will be able to adjust it. Taking to the microblogging site, the Twitter CEO wrote, "Note: if many people who you follow or like also follow me, it is highly probable that the algorithm will recommend my tweets. It’s not super sophisticated. In the coming months, we will offer the ability to adjust the algorithm to closer match what is most compelling to you.''

Musk criticised by Twitter employee

According to the report, some internal sources reported that Musk has orchestrated the whole thing and it was not accidental or happened due to a flaw in the algorithm. Further, the article also shared that Musk became frustrated with the performance of his tweets, which resulted in him pressurising the platform's engineers to work on a solution to promote his tweets to the platform's user base. In a bid to address Musk's complaints, Twitter deployed code to promote Musk's tweets artificially, said one of the employees to the platformer.