Elon Musk Reacts As #RIPTwitter Trends After His Ultimatum Triggers Mass Resignation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently acquired the microblogging firm, gave the Twitter employees an ultimatum stating that they would need to be prepared to commit to a "hardcore" working environment. Following this, hundreds of Twitter employees left the organisation on Thursday. According to the NBC report, before the deadline set by Musk, engineers and other workers were seen submitting farewell comments to a "watercooler" discussion group in internal Slack communications. As per internal Slack messages viewed by The Verge and employee tweets, hundreds of Twitter's remaining workers have left the firm.

The new Twitter owner, Elon Musk allegedly gave two options to the remaining staff members, either work "long hours at high intensity" or leave the business. According to The Washington Post, Musk sent an email to staff members requesting their signature on the contract in order to continue working for the company. Those who reject the commitment and fail to sign it by Thursday will be given a three-month severance payout.

According to the NBC report, numerous farewell messages and hundreds of ‘salute’ emojis (which say "thank you for your service") poured through. Three Twitter workers who talked with CNBC requested anonymity out of concern for possible professional reprisals. On Thursday, all three were planning to resign. The actual number of resignations at Twitter remained unknown.

As the new owner of the social media site, Musk's first objective has been to completely revamp the company's workplace culture. He stated in the mail, "Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Furthermore, Musk followed that up on Thursday with a couple of emails in which he stated that managers must have in-person meetings with staff members once a week or at least once a month and that managers may be fired for allowing staff members to work remotely if those staff members don't demonstrate what Musk deemed to be "excellent" or "exceptional" performance.

Amid the reports of mass resignation, Musk tweeted

The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

'#RIPTwitter', say netizens

As the ultimatum from the new owner compelled hundreds of Twitter employees to quit, netizens yet again started trolling Elon Musk. The hashtag "#RIPTwitter" has now gone popular on social media. Following the Tweet Musk which is showing Twitter’s tombstone, people started making several comments.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Tesla had 'fired' a Twitter employee through a tweet. In the midst of the social media company's employment downsizing, Musk seemed to dismiss another member of his Twitter team with a post that said, "He's fired." After the employee argued with him online, this incident happened on November 14. Following Musk's apology for the sluggishness of the Twitter app on Android phones, software developer Eric Frohnhoefer took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the new owner of the social media platform and later got fired.

