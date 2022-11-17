Elon Musk Reacts To Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's 'no One Knows Anything' Claim

Ever since Tesla CEO Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal for the microblogging site Twitter last month, he has fired several top officials and made major changes to the platform. Amid this chaotic scenario at the microblogging site, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey said, "Nobody knows anything." Replying to the former Twitter employee, Musk humorously

wrote, "Magic 8 ball knows all". Notably, the "Magic 8 Ball" is a plastic sphere, made to look like an oversized eight ball, that is used for fortune-telling or seeking advice.

nobody knows anything — jack (@jack) November 16, 2022

Magic 🎱 knows all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2022

Dorsey does not want to rejoin Twitter as CEO

Earlier on Wednesday, when a Twitter user asked Dorsey whether he would like to return to the microblogging site as CEO, he generously rejected the recommendation and wrote, "Nope". The question from a Twitter user came as Musk on Wednesday confirmed he does not want to continue as the head of the company and eventually wants to appoint a new leader for the social media platform. Musk clarified that he will continue to run the platform until it is in a strong place, though it will "take some time."

@jack would you accept position as CEO of Twitter? — Alex Zay (@alexxzay) November 17, 2022

nope — jack (@jack) November 17, 2022

Jack Dorsey laments over his desperate expansion plan

Earlier in the first week of this month, when Musk fired several top executives and other staff, Dorsey had apologised to Twitter's employees and said he had hired people with the hope to expand the platform swiftly. "Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment is. I realise many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Dorsey tweeted following the mass layoffs directed by Musk. "I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual at this moment...or ever...and I understand," he added.

Chaotic as well as dramatic takeover

It is worth mentioning the platform witnessed several twists and turns since the very first day when Musk proposed his intention to buy a 100 per cent stake in Twitter. Initially, it was believed that the deal involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms was settled impassively. However, much of the drama played out on Twitter itself, with Musk raising questions about the fake accounts. He often took to Twitter to lament his decision to acquire the platform.

Image: AP/Unsplash