Elon Musk Replaces Twitter's Blue Bird Logo With 'Doge' Meme

Twitter’s famous blue bird logo, which has acted as a home button on the web version of the microblogging site, has been replaced by the "doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Business magnate Elon Musk shared a hysterical post on his Twitter handle, wherein the “doge” meme in the car and telling the police officer, who appears to be looking at his driver’s licence, that his photo has been changed.

It is important to note that the Shiba Inu doge image is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was developed in 2013 as a joke to parody other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, according to Variety.

The snapshot of the interaction between the anonymous account and Twitter's CEO from March 26, 2022, in which the latter requested to alter the bird logo to "doge," was also released by the company's CEO. Sharing this post on Twitter, Musk wrote, "as promised."

Dogecoin jumps after Elon Musk replaces Twitter bird with Shiba Inu

According to CoinGecko, Dogecoin experienced a 20% increase to roughly $0.092 on Monday in less than an hour, marking the cryptocurrency's highest price in more than a month. Since then, the cost has increased even more, and it is currently around $0.095.