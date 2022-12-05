Elon Musk Responds To Singer Kanye West's 'half-Chinese, Genetic Hybrid' Dig

Rapper Kanye West, according to multiple reports, is quite possibly suffering from bipolar disorder. Either as a result of this, or merely as a result of feeling comfortable airing his own views publicly, Kanye West has landed up in trouble a number of times. Recently, he attended a talk show hosted by the controversial Alex Jones. Alex Jones, has been permanently banned from Twitter and Youtube, and is considered an extremist by some people, and a conspiracy theorist by others.

In the interview, Alex Jones appeared to be the moderate person in the room, compared to Kanye West, as West praised Adolf Hitler. "There is something to appreciate in everyone, especially Hitler," he reasoned. An embarrassed Jones disassociated himself from West's statements.

West made the controversial remarks just some time after Elon Musk reinstated his account on Twitter, after acquiring the firm. However, after West made the controversial statement, his account was taken down by Elon Musk's Twitter. In reaction to Musk's decision, West has now called the new Twitter owner a "half-Chinese" and a "genetic hybrid".

Musk says he takes Kanye's statement as a compliment

I take that as a compliment! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2022

Elon Musk has responded to Kanye West's statement by saying that he takes it as a compliment. "I take that as a compliment," Musk wrote on Twitter. It is not clear what West meant by "half-Chinese". Musk is originally from South Africa, although his company Tesla does have an important manufacturing plant in Shanghai.

West's statements rely on classic anti-semitic tropes, such as "the jews control everything". The artist has even landed former US President Donald Trump in trouble, because when Trump invited him over for dinner, he took an extremist named Nick Fuentes along with him to Trump's residence.

"This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport," Trump wrote on Truth Social, attempting to ward off criticism.